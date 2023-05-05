Preproduction And Finishing Supervisors x2

Job Description

Applications from suitably qualified members are invited to fill the above posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

Monitor quality in the designs and pattern making, cutting, sample making and finishing sections.

Accounts for garments received from the sewing department.

Visual inspection and measurements checking.

Maintaining inventory for consumables in this finishing section.

Preparing daily pre-production and finishing section production report.

Chase production department for garments on schedule.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must be mature and have a Certificate in Textiles related courses.

A Diploma and or Degree in the relevant area of specialisation is an added advantage.

Previous experience in Textile or Clothing industry is necessary.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications, including a curriculum vitae, giving full personal particulars which should include full names, place and date of birth; certified copies of national identification, birth certificate, proof of qualifications, employment and experience, current salary, date of availability, telephone number and names and addresses of three (3) referees. Applications should be addressed to:

The Deputy Registrar

Department of Human Resources

University of Zimbabwe

P O Box MP167

Mount Pleasant

HARARE

OR hand delivered to University of Zimbabwe, Administration Block Room 113.

Deadline: 05 May 2023