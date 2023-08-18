Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Preventative Maintenance Planner: Dry Mortars (Harare)
Khaya Cement Limited
Job Description
Khavah Cement Zimbabwe is recruiting to fill the position of Preventative Maintenance Planner - Dry Mortars.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- Must be a holder of a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical engineering.
- Experience in cement manufacturing or related industry is an added advantage.
Key Competencies:
- Plan and schedule corrective and preventative maintenance activities by task and priority level.
- Ability to recognize opportunities for process improvements and assist in implementation.
- Knowledge of cost and budget management.
- Good computer skills.
Other
How to Apply
As a business we work to a fair, effective and efficient recruitment procedure, which is cognizant of the regulatory requirements and the Companv's Equality and Diversity ambitions.
Individuals who meet the basic requirements and arecinterested in this challenging career opportunity should send applications to: hr@khayahcement.com.
Deadline: 18 August 2023
Khaya Cement Limited
Khayah Cement is one of Zimbabwe's largest suppliers of cement and allied products.
