Primary Counsellors x6

Job Description

We are seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the position of Primary Counsellor for the HIV/AIDS Care and Treatment program. The opportunities have arisen in Harare x2, Seke x2, Lupane x1 and Chegutu x1. Zim-TTECH’s activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.

Position Summary:

Successful candidates shall be seconded and attached to MoHCC health facilities and shall provide direct service in support of both facility and community testing, retaining, and linking clients to ART and TB preventive therapy and treatment, ART initiation, accurate documentation, and defaulter tracking. He/she shall work closely with CLFs/VLFPs and VHWs at facility and community level in the implementation of HIV care and treatment activities and shall report to the respective District Programs Improvement Officers.