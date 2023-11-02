Primary Counsellors x6
Job Description
We are seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the position of Primary Counsellor for the HIV/AIDS Care and Treatment program. The opportunities have arisen in Harare x2, Seke x2, Lupane x1 and Chegutu x1. Zim-TTECH’s activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.
Position Summary:
Successful candidates shall be seconded and attached to MoHCC health facilities and shall provide direct service in support of both facility and community testing, retaining, and linking clients to ART and TB preventive therapy and treatment, ART initiation, accurate documentation, and defaulter tracking. He/she shall work closely with CLFs/VLFPs and VHWs at facility and community level in the implementation of HIV care and treatment activities and shall report to the respective District Programs Improvement Officers.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Mobilising for mass viral load collection, offering counselling for viral load testing and ensuring that all results for clients are properly filed and recorded in the client file.
- Providing testing and counselling services as guided by the health facility MoHCC and Zim-TTECH staff.
- Strengthening index testing and partner testing at health facility and community for consenting clients; Providing Rapid HIV testing at facility and community entry points.
- Working in collaboration with the DSD Nurse in screening of all clients visiting the facility and testing all eligible clients; linking index case clients for community index case testing.
- Coordinating with the CLF and the HPs to identify high risk population that need sensitisation on HIV; Providing counselling services before, during and after HIV testing.
- Providing EAC sessions for all clients with high viral load in collaboration with the OI and MoHCC Nurse.
- Promoting DSD ART models to decongest health care facilities; Compiling statistics and producing reports which will be shared with the Health Facility staff, District Nursing Officer, Program Coordinators at the Zim-TTECH office for further planning and decision making on a monthly, quarterly and annual basis.
- Coordinating and supervising activities of CLFs and Facility Linkages Facilitators (FLFs) and Village Health Workers/Health Promoters (VHWs/HPs) at community level.
- Conducting quarterly facility folder review for accurate data reporting and management of all clients with outstanding services using the flagging system.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in HIV Counselling or Social Sciences degree preferably Psychology.
- A valid Rapid HIV testing certificate is mandatory.
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience in HIV Counselling services.
- Computer Skills in Word, Excel, Internet.
- Must be a mature person of integrity who can manage confidential information.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and certified copies of certificates to: primaryco@zimttech.org
NB: Candidates should apply to only one district of choice and should specify their preferred district in the subject box of their email applications. Only shortlisted candidates shall be considered.
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
Zim-TTECH is a locally registered health trust established by experienced and passionate public health professionals who have a demonstrated track record in improving clinical services and revitalizing health systems. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases. Zim-TTECH is funded by PEPFAR through the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in Strengthening Epidemiology and Strategic Information in 44 districts in Zimbabwe. Zim-TTECH also implements HIV & TB treatment and care services in support of the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) under the Zim-PAAC consortium (Zimbabwe Partnership to Accelerate AIDS Control). Additionally, the Zim-PAAC DREAMS consortium comprising of three local partners implements DREAMS activities in four districts in Matabeleland North Province (Bubi, Nkayi, Tsholotsho and Lupane). The contract of employment is for five (5) months from May 2023 to the 29th of September 2023.
Address: 10 Natal Road Belgravia, Harare, Zimbabwe
Website: www.imttech.org