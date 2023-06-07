Principal Accountant, Planning and Budgetary Control

Job Description

BURSAR’S DEPARTMENT

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above posts. Gwanda State University is an equal opportunities employer. Female candidates and differently abled people are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparation of annual and three year rolling budgets to meet deadlines in line with the strategic planning objectives of the university and to meet deadlines for submission to parent Ministry.

Provide budgetary advice to faculties and departments on Budget performance and ensure adherence to budgeted expenditure, to also include monitoring departmental expenditure and commitment registers.

Preparation of budgetary performance reports, management accounts, variance analysis reports as well as costing reports.

Overseeing payroll processing.

Costing of individual programmes and processes.

Preparation of year-end audit schedule.

Qualifications and Experience

Five (5) Ordinary Level Passes including Mathematics and English Language

Bachelor of Commerce Honours Degree in Accounting/ Finance / Banking.

A relevant Master’s Degree is an added advantage.

A professional qualification in Accounting is an added advantage.

At least two (2) years experience as an Assistant Accountant.

Experience in Pastel and Paywell packages would be a distinct advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:

Acting Senior Assistant Registrar

Human Resources Section

Gwanda State University

Epoch Mine Campus

P O Box 30

Filabusi

Conditions of Service: Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits are offered. The information on salary and other benefits will be made available to the short-listed candidates.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 16 June 2023