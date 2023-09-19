Principal Accountants x2

Job Description

BURSAR’S DEPARTMENT

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

Approving payment Voucher.

Checking and updating captured data.

Supervising bank reconciliation.

Managing the University’s cash flows.

Checking completeness on Payment Vouchers.

Checking and updating journals.

Checking the accuracy of payroll input.

Supervising subordinates.

Facilitating training of invigilators and supervising examinations.

Monitoring the processing of examination results.

Monitoring and reviewing the examinations system for continuous improvement in linewith international best practice.

Servicing the termination of studies (appeal committee) and other University Committees as assigned.

Disseminate information to staff and students to ensure that they are aware of and comply with examination procedures and regulations.

Qualifications and Experience

Masters in Accounting and Finance/ Accounting/ Finance or equivalent plus 2 years post qualification experience.

Bachelor of Commerce Honours Degree in Accounting and Finance or Accounting or

Finance or equivalent plus five (5) years post qualification experience.

Experience in Pastel and Paywell packages would be a distinct advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw