Principal ICT Auditor

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the above-mentioned positions within the Grain Marketing Board. The incumbents will be reporting to the Chief Internal Auditor.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develops an audit engagement/ assignment.

Plans and prepares an ICT audit plan for the organisation to enable the identification of key ICT areas.

Plans and conducts all ICT audits in a professional manner for the organisation so as to provide assurance that the organisations ICT infrastructure, application systems and governance which enable all ICT risks are mitigated.

Reviews general control systems surrounding the ICT environment i.e ICT standards and documentation, business intelligence and disaster recovery as well as adherence to ICT policies and procedures.

Reviews application control systems and identify how IT processes are protected and also analyse master data in the SAP system.

Oversees configuration of the SAP system and ensure the system serves its intended purpose for the organisation.

Ensures reduced attacks on IT resources through, hacking, viruses, cyber bullying and related subjects by giving informed advice (Including advice on information systems disaster management programs)

Prepare and conduct ICT risk assessment for the organisation that are used to monitor and evaluate the ICT environment for the organisation.

Assesses continuously the risks involved within the system and devise methods to reduce any loss of information by, any means thus maintaining the organisation's institutional memory.

Handles perimeter security so as to ensure protection of files from external threat. The incumbent will monitor access platforms and their functionality.

Organises periodic system audits and risk assessments by certified ICT auditing firms to ensure consistency and efficiency in ICT operations.

Ensures alignment of the global best practice by adopting the most relevant IT services framework and recommending relevant ICT information security policies.

Any other work related duties as assigned by the Superior.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Information Technology, Business Studies and Computing Science, Auditing/Accounting/ Equivalent.

Relevant Professional Qualification (CISA, CIA).

A registered member of the Institute of Internal Auditors, ISACA.

At least 3- 5 years relevant experience in ITAudit.

Core Competencies:

Results Focused.

Analytical thinking.

Organisational Awareness.

Concern for order and quality.

Initiative.

Information seeking.

Attention to detail.

Financial & business skills.

Planning and organizing.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied with detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of qualifications should be emailed to: recruitment@gmbdura.co.zw.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 28 April 2023