Principal ICT Auditor

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the above-mentioned positions within the Grain Marketing Board. The incumbents will be reporting to the Chief Internal Auditor.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develops an audit engagement/ assignment.
- Plans and prepares an ICT audit plan for the organisation to enable the identification of key ICT areas.
- Plans and conducts all ICT audits in a professional manner for the organisation so as to provide assurance that the organisations ICT infrastructure, application systems and governance which enable all ICT risks are mitigated.
- Reviews general control systems surrounding the ICT environment i.e ICT standards and documentation, business intelligence and disaster recovery as well as adherence to ICT policies and procedures.
- Reviews application control systems and identify how IT processes are protected and also analyse master data in the SAP system.
- Oversees configuration of the SAP system and ensure the system serves its intended purpose for the organisation.
- Ensures reduced attacks on IT resources through, hacking, viruses, cyber bullying and related subjects by giving informed advice (Including advice on information systems disaster management programs)
- Prepare and conduct ICT risk assessment for the organisation that are used to monitor and evaluate the ICT environment for the organisation.
- Assesses continuously the risks involved within the system and devise methods to reduce any loss of information by, any means thus maintaining the organisation's institutional memory.
- Handles perimeter security so as to ensure protection of files from external threat. The incumbent will monitor access platforms and their functionality.
- Organises periodic system audits and risk assessments by certified ICT auditing firms to ensure consistency and efficiency in ICT operations.
- Ensures alignment of the global best practice by adopting the most relevant IT services framework and recommending relevant ICT information security policies.
- Any other work related duties as assigned by the Superior.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Information Technology, Business Studies and Computing Science, Auditing/Accounting/ Equivalent.
- Relevant Professional Qualification (CISA, CIA).
- A registered member of the Institute of Internal Auditors, ISACA.
- At least 3- 5 years relevant experience in ITAudit.
Core Competencies:
- Results Focused.
- Analytical thinking.
- Organisational Awareness.
- Concern for order and quality.
- Initiative.
- Information seeking.
- Attention to detail.
- Financial & business skills.
- Planning and organizing.
Other
How to Apply
Applications accompanied with detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of qualifications should be emailed to: recruitment@gmbdura.co.zw.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 28 April 2023