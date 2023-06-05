Principal Land Surveyors x2 (Grade: 6)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the above mentioned vacancy in the Land Survey Section, Land development and Management Division of the Department of Works.

The incumbent will be responsible for heading survey teams responsible for the execution of cadastral, engineering and topographical surveys, ensuring that all survey quality assurance protocols and procedures are observed. S/he will be responsible for implementing performance management and administration in the team for effective and efficient deployment of resources therein. The incumbent will also liaise with relevant internal and external stakeholders such as the Department of Surveyor-General, Survey Institute of Zimbabwe and the Council of Land Surveyors.

Reporting To: Chief Land Surveyor

Chief Land Surveyor Location: Cleveland House

Cleveland House Department: Works

Duties and Responsibilities

Executes cadastral surveys for the City and supervises and monitors the execution of cadastral survey work by Land Survey Technicians in terms of the Land Survey Act [Chapter 20:12], Land Surveyors Act [Chapter 27:06], and the respective Rules and Regulations framed therefrom.

Executes surveys for resolution of boundary disputes.

Prepares regular survey action plans for surveys and maintains job registers.

Liaises with the Department of the Surveyor General and the Registrar of Deeds in relation to the examination of title surveys and the registration of land.

Prepares training schedules for the training of Land Surveyors during articleship in terms of the Land Survey Act [Chapter 20:12], Land Surveyors Act [Chapter 27:06], and the respective Rules and Regulations framed thereunder.

Implements performance management strategies and prepares progress and operations reports as required.

Determines and recommends budgetary and equipment requirements.

Controls usage of equipment and ensures proper maintenance and service thereof.

Attends other land survey related institutional fora as may be delegated from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Surveying, or an acceptable equivalent.

Government of Zimbabwe Certificate of Recognition for registration as Land Surveyor in Zimbabwe.

Registration with the Council of Land Surveyors as Practicing Land Surveyor in Zimbabwe.

Membership of the Survey Institute of Zimbabwe is an added advantage.

At least six years practicing as a Registered Land Surveyor in Zimbabwe.

At least three years in a managerial position in similar organizations.

Skills & Competences:

Decision making skills.

Attention to detail.

Problem solving and analysis skills.

Ability to work under pressure.

Cutting-edge ICT skills and confidence with new technology.

Client management / customer service skills.

Verbal and written communication skills.

Compensation:

A competitive salary commensurate with the post and other benefits will be disclosed to successful candidates.

Other

How to Apply

A written application letter together with a detailed curriculum vitae including certified copies of both educational and professional qualifications and three (3) traceable references should be submitted to:

The Acting Human Capital Director

Rowan Martin Building

P. O. Box 1680

HARARE

OR hand deliver to: Records Office, Basement, Room B38 at Rowan Martin Building.

NB: Clearly state on the envelope the position applied for & canvassing will disqualify applicants. City of Harare is an equal opportunities employer. Only short-listed applicants will be responded to.

Deadline: 05 June 2023