Principal Officer: Medical Aid Fund (Harare)

Job Description

The ideal candidate will be responsible for overseeing the operations of the Medical Aid Fund division, developing and implementing strategies to achieve growth and profitability targets, and ensuring compliance with all relevant regulations and standards.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop and implement strategies to achieve growth and profitability targets for the Medical Aid Fund division.

Oversee the daily operations of the Medical Aid Fund division, including claims management, customer service, and provider network management.

Ensure compliance with all relevant regulations and standards.

Develop and maintain relationships with key stakeholders, including medical service providers, regulators, and members.

Manage the Medical Aid Fund division’s budget and financial performance.

Develop and implement risk management strategies to mitigate risks associated with the Medical Aid Fund division.

Monitor and analyze market trends and competitor activities to identify opportunities for growth and improvement.

Ensure that the Medical Aid Fund division provides high-quality customer service to members.

Develop and maintain policies and procedures for the Medical Aid Fund division.

Prepare reports on the Medical Aid Fund division’s performance for senior management.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Insurance & Risk Management, Health Administration, or a related field.

A Masters degree qualification in Business.

Minimum 5 years’ experience at Managerial level in the medical aid fund industry is a must.

Key Competencies:

Achievement Orientation.

Good financial and budgeting skills.

Good knowledge of medical aid regulations and standards.

Analytic Thinking.

Organizational Commitment Paying Attention to Detail.

Self-motivation.

Team Leadership.

Planning and Organizing.

Interpersonal Understanding.

ICT (Information Communication Technology) Literacy.

Other

How to Apply

Applications and Curriculum vitaes should be submitted on the following: