Pindula|Search Pindula
Account

2023 Elections Results Update

Click to see results
ClientSure

Principal Officer: Medical Aid Fund (Harare)

ClientSure
Sep. 04, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

The ideal candidate will be responsible for overseeing the operations of the Medical Aid Fund division, developing and implementing strategies to achieve growth and profitability targets, and ensuring compliance with all relevant regulations and standards.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Develop and implement strategies to achieve growth and profitability targets for the Medical Aid Fund division.
  • Oversee the daily operations of the Medical Aid Fund division, including claims management, customer service, and provider network management.
  • Ensure compliance with all relevant regulations and standards.
  • Develop and maintain relationships with key stakeholders, including medical service providers, regulators, and members.
  • Manage the Medical Aid Fund division’s budget and financial performance.
  • Develop and implement risk management strategies to mitigate risks associated with the Medical Aid Fund division.
  • Monitor and analyze market trends and competitor activities to identify opportunities for growth and improvement.
  • Ensure that the Medical Aid Fund division provides high-quality customer service to members.
  • Develop and maintain policies and procedures for the Medical Aid Fund division.
  • Prepare reports on the Medical Aid Fund division’s performance for senior management.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A degree in Insurance & Risk Management, Health Administration, or a related field.
  • A Masters degree qualification in Business.
  • Minimum 5 years’ experience at Managerial level in the medical aid fund industry is a must.

Key Competencies:

  • Achievement Orientation.
  • Good financial and budgeting skills.
  • Good knowledge of medical aid regulations and standards.
  • Analytic Thinking.
  • Organizational Commitment Paying Attention to Detail.
  • Self-motivation.
  • Team Leadership.
  • Planning and Organizing.
  • Interpersonal Understanding.
  • ICT (Information Communication Technology) Literacy.

Other

How to Apply

Applications and Curriculum vitaes should be submitted on the following:

OFFICES: No 4 Donald, McDonald Drive, Eastlea. Harare OR Office 6, Ground Floor. MIPF Building. 57, 7th Street. Gweru

EMAILS: applications@clientsure.co.zw & clientsuregroup@gmail.com

NB: Clientsure is an equal opportunities employer, committed to ensuring all applications are treated fairly.

Deadline: 04 September 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

ClientSure

clientsuregroup@gmail.com

 A financial services company operating in Zimbabwe and offering services such as business and personal loans, micro insurance and medical aid services

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

ClientSure
ClientSure

Principal Officer: Micro Insurance (Harare)

Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Services Manager: Funeral Services (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback