ClientSure

Principal Officer: Micro Insurance (Harare)

ClientSure
Sep. 04, 2023
Job Description

Required is a Principal Officer to lead the value and growth strategy of a registered Microinsurance company or Division. The Incumbent shall be responsible to the board for the day to day running of the Microinsurance company​.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Developing and executing the Company's business strategies in order to attain the goals of the Board and shareholders.
  • Overseeing business production planning and implementation, including identifying resource requirements, and establishing strategies to grow the business.
  • Preparing and implements comprehensive business plans to facilitate achievement through cost-effective operations and business development activities.
  • Ensuring increased shareholder value by making the business profitability.
  • Coordinating the development of annual operating plans and budgets for Board's approval and prudently manages the Company's resources within those budget guidelines.
  • Ensuring implementation of the annual operating plans and budgets.
  • Overseeing the Company's financial performance and investments.
  • Keeping abreast of and ensuring governance and corporate compliance with local legislature and regulator rules and requirements.
  • Develop and implement risk management strategies to mitigate risks associated with the Company
  • Analysing problematic situations and occurrences and provide solutions to ensure that the Company survives and continues to grow.
  • Maintaining a proactive public relations policy which includes corporate social responsibility programmes.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A degree in Insurance & Risk Management or equivalent.
  • A Masters degree qualification in Business.
  • Minimum 5 years’ experience at Managerial level in the Short term Insurance industry is a MUST.
  • Any Certificate of Proficiency in Short term Insurance Business is a MUST.
  • Must meet the Regulatory requirements of "Fit and Proper".

Key Competencies:

  • Specialist knowledge in insurance business.
  • Excellent interpersonal, presentation, and effective communication skills.
  • Strong negotiation and reporting skills.
  • Outstanding analytical, organizational, and leadership abilities.
  • Strong analytical skills and competency in business development and strategic planning.
  •  Strong financial planning skills and experience in achieving financial results.
  • Strong work ethics, commitment, and team player.

Other

How to Apply

Applications and Curriculum vitaes should be submitted on the following:

OFFICES: No 4 Donald, McDonald Drive, Eastlea. Harare OR Office 6, Ground Floor. MIPF Building. 57, 7th Street. Gweru

EMAILS: applications@clientsure.co.zw & clientsuregroup@gmail.com

NB: Clientsure is an equal opportunities employer, committed to ensuring all applications are treated fairly.

Deadline: 04 September 2023

ClientSure

clientsuregroup@gmail.com

 A financial services company operating in Zimbabwe and offering services such as business and personal loans, micro insurance and medical aid services

