Principal Officer: Micro Insurance (Harare)
Job Description
Required is a Principal Officer to lead the value and growth strategy of a registered Microinsurance company or Division. The Incumbent shall be responsible to the board for the day to day running of the Microinsurance company.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Developing and executing the Company's business strategies in order to attain the goals of the Board and shareholders.
- Overseeing business production planning and implementation, including identifying resource requirements, and establishing strategies to grow the business.
- Preparing and implements comprehensive business plans to facilitate achievement through cost-effective operations and business development activities.
- Ensuring increased shareholder value by making the business profitability.
- Coordinating the development of annual operating plans and budgets for Board's approval and prudently manages the Company's resources within those budget guidelines.
- Ensuring implementation of the annual operating plans and budgets.
- Overseeing the Company's financial performance and investments.
- Keeping abreast of and ensuring governance and corporate compliance with local legislature and regulator rules and requirements.
- Develop and implement risk management strategies to mitigate risks associated with the Company
- Analysing problematic situations and occurrences and provide solutions to ensure that the Company survives and continues to grow.
- Maintaining a proactive public relations policy which includes corporate social responsibility programmes.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree in Insurance & Risk Management or equivalent.
- A Masters degree qualification in Business.
- Minimum 5 years’ experience at Managerial level in the Short term Insurance industry is a MUST.
- Any Certificate of Proficiency in Short term Insurance Business is a MUST.
- Must meet the Regulatory requirements of "Fit and Proper".
Key Competencies:
- Specialist knowledge in insurance business.
- Excellent interpersonal, presentation, and effective communication skills.
- Strong negotiation and reporting skills.
- Outstanding analytical, organizational, and leadership abilities.
- Strong analytical skills and competency in business development and strategic planning.
- Strong financial planning skills and experience in achieving financial results.
- Strong work ethics, commitment, and team player.
Other
How to Apply
Applications and Curriculum vitaes should be submitted on the following:
OFFICES: No 4 Donald, McDonald Drive, Eastlea. Harare OR Office 6, Ground Floor. MIPF Building. 57, 7th Street. Gweru
EMAILS: applications@clientsure.co.zw & clientsuregroup@gmail.com
NB: Clientsure is an equal opportunities employer, committed to ensuring all applications are treated fairly.
Deadline: 04 September 2023
ClientSure
A financial services company operating in Zimbabwe and offering services such as business and personal loans, micro insurance and medical aid services