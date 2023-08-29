Principal Officer: Micro Insurance (Harare)

Job Description

Required is a Principal Officer to lead the value and growth strategy of a registered Microinsurance company or Division. The Incumbent shall be responsible to the board for the day to day running of the Microinsurance company​.

Duties and Responsibilities

Developing and executing the Company's business strategies in order to attain the goals of the Board and shareholders.

Overseeing business production planning and implementation, including identifying resource requirements, and establishing strategies to grow the business.

Preparing and implements comprehensive business plans to facilitate achievement through cost-effective operations and business development activities.

Ensuring increased shareholder value by making the business profitability.

Coordinating the development of annual operating plans and budgets for Board's approval and prudently manages the Company's resources within those budget guidelines.

Ensuring implementation of the annual operating plans and budgets.

Overseeing the Company's financial performance and investments.

Keeping abreast of and ensuring governance and corporate compliance with local legislature and regulator rules and requirements.

Develop and implement risk management strategies to mitigate risks associated with the Company

Analysing problematic situations and occurrences and provide solutions to ensure that the Company survives and continues to grow.

Maintaining a proactive public relations policy which includes corporate social responsibility programmes.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Insurance & Risk Management or equivalent.

A Masters degree qualification in Business.

Minimum 5 years’ experience at Managerial level in the Short term Insurance industry is a MUST.

Any Certificate of Proficiency in Short term Insurance Business is a MUST.

Must meet the Regulatory requirements of "Fit and Proper".

Key Competencies:

Specialist knowledge in insurance business.

Excellent interpersonal, presentation, and effective communication skills.

Strong negotiation and reporting skills.

Outstanding analytical, organizational, and leadership abilities.

Strong analytical skills and competency in business development and strategic planning.

Strong financial planning skills and experience in achieving financial results.

Strong work ethics, commitment, and team player.

Other

How to Apply

Applications and Curriculum vitaes should be submitted on the following: