Principal Road Engineer (Grade: 12)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified, experienced, honest, self-motivated and task-oriented individual to fill the above position that has arisen within the Engineering and Technical Services Department.
Reporting to the Assistant Director (Works), the incumbent will be responsible for the following:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Heading of the Roads Division, including the implementation of ZINARA-funded projects Producing designs for roads, storm water drains, culverts and bridges.
- Costing of roads and associated infrastructure.
- Construction of roads and associated infrastructure.
- Supervising technicians.
- Preparing divisional plans and programmes as well as the division's regular and ad-hoc reports.
- Attending to Committee and Full Council meetings by invitation.
- Performance appraisal of sub-ordinates in line with Integrated Results Based Management (IRBM).
- Coordinating training and development of subordinates.
- Training of attachees and graduate trainees.
- Any other duties with reason as may be assigned by superiors.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a 4-year Honours degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized institution.
- A minimum of five years' experience in design, construction and maintenance of roads, bridges and storm water drains.
- At least two years traceable project management experience
- Registered with the Engineering Council of Zimbabwe (ECZ)
- Knowledge of various software's such as Power point, Excel, Auto-CAD, Civil designer, Prokon, GIS software's etc.
- Knowledge/experience of urban local authority systems or any other national road authority systems will be an added advantage.
- Report writing skills.
- Team player
- Be in possession of a clean class 4 driver's license.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants should submit six (6) certified copies of academic and professional certificates and their CVs to the office of the Town Clerk.
City of Mutare
Civic Centre
P.O. Box 910
MUTARE
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will automatically disqualify candidates.
Deadline: 06 November 2023
