Principal Transport And Logistics Officers x5

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the positions of PRINCIPAL TRANSPORT AND LOGISTICS OFFICER which have arisen within the Judicial Service Commission. The Commission is a dynamic organization that comprises of competent and profeshional staff.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Principal Transport and Logistics Officer will assist the Head of Transport and Logistics Management to:

Supervise the processing of transport requests and allocation of pool vehicles to users for optimal use.

Oversee the operations, maintenance and repairs of Judicial Service Commission fleet and ancillary equipment;

Supervise and coordinate vehicle inspections.

Manage Fuel in the Judicial Service Commission.

Develop policy procedures and safety protocols in order to improve the provision of transport services to the JSC;

Coordinate weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual reports on the status of the Judicial Service Commission's fleet;

Manage resources-in an economic, efficient and cost-effective manner, and in line with set standards, policies and procedures.

Oversee the maintenance of vehicle information and inspection records.

Superintend over the routing and timetabling of the JSC fleet.

Lead in the investigations into vehicle accidents, incidences, damages, misuse, and abuse.

Carry out Board of Inquires and assist in disposal of vehicles.

Provide inputs and recommendations into the purchase of new vehicles or related equipment for the JSC.

Handle fleet-related grievances, queries and complaints from JSC internal clients.

Supervise junior staff in the Transport and Logistics Section.

Perform such other duties as may be assigned by the Head of Transport and Logistics Management from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor's Degree in Logistics, Transport Management/ Administration from a recognized university.

Must hold a clean class 4 driver's license.

A defensive Driver's License is an added advantage.

Membership of a Professional board is an added advantage.

A minimum of two (2) years of relevant professional experience as Transport and Logistics Officer or equivalent.

Experience in the transportation industry is an added advantage.

Attributes:

Outstanding organizational skills.

Analytical mindset, good problem-solving skills, and attention to detail; A high degree of maturity, self-discipline, initiative and creativity.

A good team leader and player.

Ability to handle confidential information.

Ability to work under pressure.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should submit their applications with detailed curriculum vitae and certified copies of certificates to The Secretary to the Judicial Service Commission, JSC House, No. 161 Josiah Chinamano Avenue, Corner Josiah Chinamano Avenue and Seventh Street, or alternatively post to:

The Secretary to the Judicial Service Commission,

P.O. Box CY 28,

Causeway,

Harare.

NB: Only short listed candidates meeting the above requirements will be contacted.

Deadline: 16 June 2023