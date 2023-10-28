Private Sector Engagement Intern (Harare)

Job Description

This internship program provides an opportunity to learn while carrying out private-sector engagement duties. The position will provide support to the private sector engagement unit within ECODIT. Under the direct supervision of the Deputy Chief of Party (DCOP), through the internship experience, the intern will:

Gain practical, hands-on experience in private-sector engagement.

Receive mentorship and guidance from experienced professionals within ECODIT.

Apply theoretical knowledge gained through academic studies in a practical setting.

Learn about the organization's operations, culture, values, and Code of Conduct.

Access training and development opportunities which provide learning opportunities for further development and growth.

Duties and Responsibilities

Under the guidance of the DCOP provide technical support in the identification and implementation of private sector engagement opportunities in the priority sectors identified in ECODIT’s Private Sector Engagement Plan. These opportunities include Non-Timber Forest Products (NTFPs), conservation enterprises, agricultural value chains, ecotourism and carbon markets

Assist in identifying and facilitating commercial linkages between community enterprises and private sector organizations, while maintaining strong partnerships with private sector organizations

Assist in due diligence, organizational capacity assessments, development of contractual agreements between; private sector players and community enterprises, as well as, private sector players.

As guided by the DCOP undertake the further development and strengthening of ECODIT’s Private Sector Mapping Analysis, through market research on issues such as producer prices, value chain costs, and other key economic drivers.

In liaison with the Enterprise Development Officer and Field Assistants, support the development of gross margin calculations for identified value chains.

Assist in the design and implementation of value-addition opportunities for agricultural, NTFP, ecotourism and carbon markets value chains in line with market demands and resource sustainability, taking note to support quality assurance processes.

Actively participate in relevant technical working groups and communities of practice to learn and share experiences.

Support field days, annual learning events and learning exchange visits to industry leaders in identified value chains.

Support the MEL team on processes and initiatives to ensure effective data and information management and contribute to regular and periodic planning and reporting on project activities.

Assist in data quality checks to verify and clean private sector data before archiving.

Support M&E team as needed to ensure complete, accurate and timely capturing of private sector data into electronic databases.

Qualifications and Experience

Recently graduated in the last two years with a Bachelor’s degree in Banking and Finance, Development Finance, Commerce, Marketing Management, Entrepreneurship, Business Studies, Business Administration, Agricultural Economics or any related field.

Client-facing private sector exposure / industrial attachment is an added advantage.

Confident, with excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Good appreciation of agriculture-based value chains and conservation-based value chains, distribution/logistics processes, marketing systems, and micro-financing models.

Ability to interact and maintain good working relationships with communities and private sector players of varying social and cultural backgrounds.

Good analytical and research skills, pays attention to detail.

Ability to work in a paced environment, remaining productive when under pressure.

Familiar with digital data collection and analysis packages (KOBO Toolbox, ODK Collect, MS Excel, and SPSS).

Strong computer skills (primarily Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook).

Flexible approach to work, must be willing to travel.

Other

How to Apply

Click here to apply

Deadline: 31 October 2023