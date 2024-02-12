Pro-Vice-Chancellor: Academic Affairs And Administration

Job Description

Applicactions are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Clear knowledge of the National socio- economic development objectives and aspirations for Zimbabwe.

In-depth understanding of Zimbabwe’s development problems in the context of Africa and Global development challenges.

Knowledge of University academic regulations and processes, including quality assurance issues;

Ability to clearly articulate the transformative role of Higher and Tertiary Education Institutions in Zimbabwe’s development.

Clear understanding of Zimbabwe Education 5.0 in the context of modernization and Industrialisation National Agenda.

A high level of diligence and ability to work without supervision.

A track record in research, teaching and University service.

Exceptional knowledge and experience in processes of the core functions of the University.

Knowledge and appreciation of the use of ICT in higher education and academic institutions.

Extensive experience in policy-making strategic planning and quality assurance.

Ability to interpret and promote the University’s key academic purposes.

Team-builder, innovative and always seeking to add value to the Bindura University of Science Education brand.

Qualifications and Experience

The successful candidate should be a leading academic, preferably at Associate or Full Professor level and exhibiting high level of academic and professional maturity.

Must possess an earned PhD from a recognised University.

Hard working with ability to pay attention to detail amongst other desirable attributes.

Excellent written and oral communication skills, good leadership and organisational skills.

An excellent track record of teaching and research experience at University level.

A successful administrative and professional development experience working with diverse stakeholders in academia.

An excellent record of resource mobilization and grant attraction.

Track record of success in collaborative research and academic partnerships.

A record of serving on University Committees.

A proven record of published scholarship as well as on providing academic mentorship and

Commitment to academic excellence and innovation.

Other

How to Apply

Electronic (email) OR hardcopy applications shall be accepted.

Applicants must submit six sets of applications, certified copies of certificates (birth and academic certificates), and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and email addresses of three contactable referees addressed to: