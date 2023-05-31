Job Description

The University of Zimbabwe is inviting suitably qualified and experienced individuals to apply for Executive positions that have arisen in the Office of the Vice Chancellor.

Reporting to the Vice Chancellor, the Pro-Vice Chancellor Academic Affairs and Administration will be responsible for overseeing the development, implementation and monitoring of University policies, systems and procedures for the conduct and administration of academic matters in line with the institution’s Vision and Strategic Plan. This is a University Executive position and calls for a competent, strategic, and focused individual with an understanding of Zimbabwe’s higher education landscape as guided by the Heritage-based Education 5.0 Philosophy in the context of the National Vision 2030 and beyond.

Duties and Responsibilities

Inspired by the University of Zimbabwe Vision, Mission and Philosophy, and informed by the institution’s Strategic Plan, the specific duties and responsibilities of the Pro-Vice Chancellor Academic Affairs and Administration will include:

Developing policies and institutional frameworks for successful implementation of a programmatic approach to University teaching and learning, and related academic affairs, as an underpinning for Education 5.0.

Providing strategic leadership in the development, implementation, monitoring and review of policies, systems and procedures focused on fostering a research-based, productive, innovative and competitive academic culture among staff and students.

Championing the coordination and supervision of academic programmes and co-curricular activities among University Faculties, Institutes, Centres, and associate/affiliate Colleges for seamless implementation of the University’s Strategic Plan, with a central thrust on providing effective solutions to problems and challenges faced by industry, commerce and.society at different scales.

Overseeing curriculum development/review and/or academic planning processes towards.implementation of student-centered and innovative delivery approaches/methodologies for the University’s modularized teaching and learning programmes.

Formulating policies and developing mechanisms for fostering heritage-based and.inclusive education within and across faculties, departments and institutes in line with the University’s transformative programmatic approach.

Receiving, analysing and synthesizing quality assurance reports from the Directorate of.Quality Assurance and Professional Development to make recommendations to the Vice Chancellor.

Coordinating and supervising implementation of the national qualifications and academic.promotions frameworks by University faculties and institutes as provided for by Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development.

Provide oversight on the University’s student affairs and general administration of.academic affairs.

Performing any other duties and functions of the University as assigned by the Vice Chancellor.

Qualifications and Experience

The successful candidate should be a leading academic, preferably at Associate Professor or Full Professor level and exhibiting high level of academic and professional maturity, hardworking and with ability to pay attention to detail among other desirable attributes. He/she should also have excellent written and oral communication skills and good leadership skills. The candidate should have, among other attributes:

An earned PhD/DPhil Degree from a recognized University.

Relevant experience at University level in research and innovation and any of the five missions of Education 5.0.

Relevant administrative and professional development experience working with diverse stakeholders in academia.

An excellent record of resource mobilisation and fund-raising.

Track record of success in collaborative research and academic partnerships, and ‘putting research into use.

A record of serving on University Committees.

A proven record of published scholarship as well as on providing academic mentorship.

Commitment to academic excellence and innovation to address societal problems.

Desired Competencies:

Clear knowledge of the national socio-economic development objectives and aspirations for Zimbabwe.

In-depth understanding of Zimbabwe’s development aspirations in the context of Africa and Global development challenges.

Knowledge of University academic regulations and processes, including quality assurance issues;

Ability to clearly articulate the transformative role of higher and tertiary education institutions in Zimbabwe’s development.

Clear understanding of Zimbabwe’s Education 5.0 in the context of the National Industrialisation and Modernisation agenda.

A high level of diligence and ability to work without supervision.

Exceptional knowledge and experience in processes for the core functions of the University and knowledgeable about functions of the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE).

Knowledge and ability to develop and implement models for capacity building in tertiary institutions.

Use of ICT in higher education and academic institutions.

Be able to cultivate inquisitiveness in the institution, resulting in new thinking and ground- breaking ideas that benefit the national developmental cause.

Open-minded, future-focused, team-builder, innovative and always seeking to add value to the University of Zimbabwe Brand.

Other

How to Apply

All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Eight (8) copies of applications, giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth; experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, names and addresses of three (3) referees and eight (8) certified copies of qualifications should be addressed to:

Office of the Vice Chancellor

University of Zimbabwe

630 Churchill Avenue

P.O. Box MP167

Mount Pleasant

HARARE

NB: Please be advised that those who have already applied before need not apply again. Note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 09 June 2023