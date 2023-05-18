Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic Affairs, Research And Administration)

Job Description

The University is inviting suitably qualified and experienced individuals to apply for the following positions that have arisen in the Office of the Vice Chancellor.

Duties and Responsibilities

Oversee academic planning, curriculum development and review of all academic programmes offered by the University.

Oversee the development, implementation and management of the University’s research in line with Heritage Based Education 5.0.

Assist the Vice Chancellor in the Academic administration of the University.

Coordinate and superintend implementation of the National Qualifications Framework and Academic Promotions Framework and ensure conformity to the expectations of Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development.

Promoting the internationalization of the University’s research outcomes.

Providing leadership in the development, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of policies, systems and procedures affecting academic matters of the University.

Promote collaborative research.

Mobilize financial resources through grant attraction by engaging partners, possible funders and project collaborators to support academic programmes and research activities.

Drive purposive research and proffer solutions to surrounding communities, national and international fora.

Provide oversight role to the activities of the University’s Research Board.

Performing any other duties and functions as assigned by the Vice Chancellor.

Qualifications and Experience

An earned PhD/ DPhil from recognized University.

Be a renowned academic with a minimum of ten (10) years of related work experience, of which three (3) years should be at senior management level within a University institution at the level of Dean or Director.

Traceable record of resource mobilization, research, networking, collaboration and successful implementation of Heritage Based Education 5.0.

Proven record of providing academic mentorship.

A record of serving on University Committees.

Dedication to academic excellence.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit eight (8) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification, birth certificate and detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names, addresses and email addresses of three (3) referees. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed to:

Chairperson of Council

c/o The Registrar

Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology

P.O Box 35

MARONDERA

Hand deliver to or send by courier to:

Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology

CSC Campus, Industrial Sites

15 Longlands Road

MARONDERA

OR email your applications to: registrar@muast.ac.zw

Conditions Of Service: Information on salary and other benefits will be made available to shortlisted candidates.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. The University does not charge applicants a fee at any stage of the recruitment process and does not have Agents who receive applications on its behalf.

Deadline: 18 May 2023.