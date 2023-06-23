Job Description
The Pro-Vice-Chancellor shall assist the Vice-Chancellor in the performance of his or her functions, and in addition, shall have such functions as may be spelt out in the University Statutes. The Pro-Vice-Chancellor provides leadership and coordinates the implementation of Education 5.0 as well as matters of administrative and academic policies, procedures and standards.
Duties and Responsibilities
The Pro-Vice-Chancellor Administration and Academic Affairs shall assist the Vice-Chancellor in the following:
- Overseeing the development, implementation and review of administrative policies, procedures, structures and standards across the University.
- Overseeing, the development, implementation and reviews of academic policies, procedures, structures and standards across the University.
- Coordinating the implementation of Education 5.0.
- Overseeing the planning, development and review of academic programmes of the university;
- Superintending over the selection and admission of students.
- Promoting partnerships and networking for academic growth and development in the university promoting.
- Promoting effective and efficient human resource management in the university across all the human resource functions of recruitment and selection of staff, their appointment and grading, tenure and promotion, training and
- development, performance management, staff welfare, as well as discipline and staff relations.
- Overseeing the development, implementation and review of sound human resource policies, procedures and standards in the university.
- Superintending over infrastructure development programme of the University in accordance with the university master plan.
Key Out puts:
- Sound administrative, academic and human resource policies, procedures and standards produced
- Framework for monitoring quality across all the University functional activities established.
- Key infrastructure constructed.
- Framework for good corporate governance established and implemented.
- Evidence of research, innovation and industrialization demonstrated.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should have at least an earned PhD from a recognized University or institution with specialisation in Animal and Veterinary Sciences/ Irrigation Engineering and Management/ Mining Engineering/ Environmental Engineering/ Ecosystems Restoration.
- Should be an Associate Professor or Full Professor.
- Should have at least ten (10) years proven experience in teaching, research, leadership and administration.
- Five (5) of the ten (10) years should have been at the rank of Dean of Faculty or equivalent in a reputable institution.
Attributes:
- Demonstrable academic leadership through research and publications.
- Hands-on understanding of the legal framework governing higher education in Zimbabwe.
- Demonstrable communication, administrative, negotiating and human resource management skills.
Other
How to Apply
Electronic or hardcopy applications shall be accepted. If the hardcopy mode of application is used, submit six (6) sets comprising the application, certified copies of birth and academic certificates, detailed CV and email address of at least three (3) contactable referees.
Direct your application to:- The Chairperson of Council c/o The Registrar
Gwanda State University Epoch Mine Campus
P O Box 30
Filabusi
OR eemail: registrar@gsu.ac.zw
If application is via email, kindly attach all the documents indicated above in a single continuous PDF file.
Conditions of Service: Generous Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits are offered. The information on salary and other benefits will be made available to the short-listed candidates.
NB: Previous applicants need not apply. Kindly note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline:30 June 2023
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Gwanda State University is a state higher education institution that is in Gwanda, Zimbabwe. The university is temporarily at the former Epoch Mine in Gwanda whilst construction takes place. The main campus shall be on an 87 hectares (210 acres) site in Gwanda, with a 2.5 hectares (6.2 acres) farm at Filabusi.
Address: Epoch Mine Campus, P.O Box 30, Filabusi