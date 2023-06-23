Pro-Vice-Chancellor: Administration And Academic Affairs

Sound administrative, academic and human resource policies, procedures and standards produced

Framework for monitoring quality across all the University functional activities established.

Key infrastructure constructed.

Framework for good corporate governance established and implemented.

Evidence of research, innovation and industrialization demonstrated.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have at least an earned PhD from a recognized University or institution with specialisation in Animal and Veterinary Sciences/ Irrigation Engineering and Management/ Mining Engineering/ Environmental Engineering/ Ecosystems Restoration.

Should be an Associate Professor or Full Professor.

Should have at least ten (10) years proven experience in teaching, research, leadership and administration.

Five (5) of the ten (10) years should have been at the rank of Dean of Faculty or equivalent in a reputable institution.

Attributes:

Demonstrable academic leadership through research and publications.

Hands-on understanding of the legal framework governing higher education in Zimbabwe.

Demonstrable communication, administrative, negotiating and human resource management skills.

Other

How to Apply

Electronic or hardcopy applications shall be accepted. If the hardcopy mode of application is used, submit six (6) sets comprising the application, certified copies of birth and academic certificates, detailed CV and email address of at least three (3) contactable referees.

Direct your application to:- The Chairperson of Council c/o The Registrar

Gwanda State University Epoch Mine Campus

P O Box 30

Filabusi

OR eemail: registrar@gsu.ac.zw

If application is via email, kindly attach all the documents indicated above in a single continuous PDF file.

Conditions of Service: Generous Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits are offered. The information on salary and other benefits will be made available to the short-listed candidates.

NB: Previous applicants need not apply. Kindly note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline:30 June 2023