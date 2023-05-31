Job Description

The University of Zimbabwe is inviting suitably qualified and experienced individuals to apply for Executive positions that have arisen in the Office of the Vice Chancellor.

Reporting to the Vice Chancellor, the Pro-Vice Chancellor, Infrastructure Development and Digitalisation will be responsible for developing, implementing and monitoring policies, systems and procedures for promoting a conducive University infrastructure and digital environment for efficient delivery of Education 5.0, and for the wellbeing of students, staff and University partners. This is a University Executive position and requires a competent, strategic, and hands-on individual with an understanding of’ national Heritage-based Education 5.0 philosophy and the role of higher education institutions towards the Zimbabwe’s National Vision 2030 and beyond.

Duties and Responsibilities

Inspired by the University of Zimbabwe Vision, Mission and Philosophy, and informed by the institution’s Strategic Plan, the specific duties and responsibilities of the Pro-Vice Chancellor Infrastructure Development and Digitalisation will include:

Providing strategic leadership development, implementation and monitoring of institutional policies, systems and procedures for establishment, maintenance and use of University’s physical and digital infrastructure, equipment and systems

Providing oversight in the design/adaptation, implementation and evaluation of infrastructure, facilities and equipment for suitability and relevance to the University’s Education 5.0 missions

Promoting strategic partnerships, including development and implementation of public-private partnerships (PPP) and related models, in the modernisation of University infrastructure and facilities

Providing strategic leadership in the digitalisation University processes and systems

Promoting efficient implementation of the University’s engineering and infrastructure development, ICT services and digitalisation Projects and Programmes towards achievement of the University’s strategic plan

Providing strategic leadership in the development of quality standards, benchmarks, and systems monitoring and evaluation frameworks for the University Education 5.0-inspired infrastructure, equipment and facilities

Oversee the construction, maintenance and/or modernisation of the University’s infrastructure, plant equipment and facilities, including at new industrial and business sites

Providing strategic leadership in the administration and management of University contractors, service providers and collaborating partners for the development/maintenance of infrastructure, plant equipment, facilities and delivery of support services

Resource mobilization towards modernisation of the University business environment

Performing any other duties and functions of the University as assigned by the Vice Chancellor.

Qualifications and Experience

The successful candidate should be an individual combining both academic and industrial/ commercial experience, preferably at Associate Professor or Full Professor level, and exhibiting high level of professional maturity, an entrepreneurial mindset, and with ability to pay attention to detail. He/she should be a hands-on practitioner with excellent written and oral communication skills and endowed with the following attributes, among others:

An earned PhD/DPhil Degree from a recognized University.

Relevant experience at University level in research and innovation and any of the five missions of Education 5.0.

A track record of working in inter-disciplinary and multi-institutional team and diverse stakeholders in academia, private sector, government and civic society.

Experience in management of engineering and construction projects.

An excellent record of resource mobilisation and fund-raising.

A proven record of competences in training, mentorship and management of partnerships.

Commitment to academic excellence and innovation to address societal problems.

Desired Competencies:

Clear knowledge of the national socio-economic development objectives and aspirations for Zimbabwe.

In-depth understanding of Zimbabwe’s business and market landscapes.

Clear understanding of the context of modernisation and industrialisation in Zimbabwe and Africa.

Ability to clearly articulate the transformative role of higher and tertiary education institutions in Zimbabwe’s development.

A high level of diligence and ability to work without supervision, and willingness to learn;

Knowledge and ability to develop and implement innovative business models, infrastructure and industrial Projects and Programmes.

Be able to cultivate inquisitiveness in the institution, resulting in new thinking and ground- breaking ideas that benefit the national developmental cause.

Open-minded, future-focused, team-builder, innovative and always seeking to add value to the University of Zimbabwe brand.

Other

How to Apply

All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Eight (8) copies of applications, giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth; experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, names and addresses of three (3) referees and eight (8) certified copies of qualifications should be addressed to:

Office of the Vice Chancellor

University of Zimbabwe

630 Churchill Avenue

P.O. Box MP167

Mount Pleasant

HARARE

NB: Please be advised that those who have already applied before need not apply again. Note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 09 June 2023