Job Description

The University of Zimbabwe is inviting suitably qualified and experienced individuals to apply for Executive positions that have arisen in the Office of the Vice Chancellor.

Reporting to the Vice Chancellor, the Pro-Vice Chancellor Research Innovation and Industrialisation will be responsible for overseeing the development, implementation and monitoring of University policies, systems and procedures to promote a relevant, productive and futuristic University research-innovation-industrialisation ecosystem model that undergirds the institution’s industrialisation and commercialisation agenda in line with its Vision and Strategic Plan. This is a University Executive position and calls for a competent, strategic, and focused individual with an understanding of national Heritage-based Education 5.0 philosophy and the role of higher education institutions towards the Zimbabwe’s National Vision 2030 and beyond.

Duties and Responsibilities

Inspired by the University of Zimbabwe Vision, Mission and Philosophy, and informed by the institution’s outcome-based Strategic Plan, the specific duties and responsibilities of the Pro-Vice Chancellor Research Innovation and Industrialisation will include:

Championing development and functioning of the University’s research-innovation-industrialisation ecosystem that inter-connects research and academic institutions, industry, entrepreneurs and societal needs through production of relevant goods and services.

Oversee the development, implementation and management of the University’s research innovation, industrialisation and business development Projects, Programmes and Partnerships.

Providing strategic leadership for generation and monetization of Intellectual Property (IPs) by Faculties, Departments, Institutes and Centres and their collaborating partners through promotion of a culture of research, innovation and entrepreneurship among University students, staff and key stakeholders.

Oversee the operationalization of Innovation Hub, Industrial Park and Industrial Incubation Centre in promoting the development and advancement of prototypes, new technologies and products, start-ups and commercialisation models, and the promotion of University business interests.

Lead the development of policy and institutional frameworks for promoting effective management of the University’s Intellectual Property.

Developing and/or promoting implementation policies and mechanisms for taking research and innovation outputs and outcomes from faculties, institutes, including from collaborating external partners industry, commerce and the general citizenry through the Innovation Hub and Industrial Park(s) towards the University’s broader industrialisation and commercialisation agenda.

Providing strategic leadership in the development of policies, systems and procedures that guide the University’s industrial and commercial business partnerships and joint ventures.

Promote the integration of research, innovation and industrialisation processes and outputs into University teaching and learning and community outreach structures and systems.

Promoting scientific, technological and knowledge platforms for communicating and advancing research and innovation methodologies, processes, outputs and outcomes for national economic development.

Promoting the internationalisation of the University’s research and innovation processes and outputs.

Performing any other duties and functions of the University as assigned by the Vice Chancellor.

Qualifications and Experience

The successful candidate should be a leading researcher and academic at Associate Professor or Full Professor level, and exhibiting high level of academic and professional maturity, hardworking and with ability to pay attention to detail among other desirable professional attributes. He/she should also have excellent written and oral communication skills and good research leadership skills. The candidate should have, among other attributes:

An earned PhD/DPhil Degree from a recognized University;

Relevant experience at University level in research and innovation and any of the five missions of Education 5.0;

Relevant administrative and professional development experience working with diverse stakeholders in academia locally and internationally;

An excellent record of resource mobilisation and fund-raising;

Track record of success in collaborative research and academic partnerships, and ‘putting research into use’;

A record of serving on University Committees;

A proven record of published scholarship as well as on providing academic mentorship;

Commitment to academic excellence and innovation to address societal problems.

Desired Competencies:

Clear knowledge of the national socio-economic development objectives and aspirations for Zimbabwe;

In-depth understanding of Zimbabwe’s development aspirations in the context of Africa and Global development challenges;

Ability to clearly articulate the transformative role of higher and tertiary education institutions in Zimbabwe’s development;

Clear understanding of Zimbabwe’s Education 5.0 in the context of the National Industrialisation and Modernisation agenda and the role of Innovation Hubs and Industrial Parks;

A high level of diligence and ability to work without supervision;

Use of ICT in higher education and academic institutions;

Be able to cultivate inquisitiveness in the institution, resulting in new thinking and ground- breaking ideas that benefit the national developmental cause;

Open-minded, future-focused, team-builder, innovative and always seeking to add value to the University of Zimbabwe Brand.

Other

How to Apply

All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Eight (8) copies of applications, giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth; experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, names and addresses of three (3) referees and eight (8) certified copies of qualifications should be addressed to:

Office of the Vice Chancellor

University of Zimbabwe

630 Churchill Avenue

P.O. Box MP167

Mount Pleasant

HARARE

NB: Please be advised that those who have already applied before need not apply again. Note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 09 June 2023