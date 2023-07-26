Pro-Vice-Chancellor’s Office: Research Assistant
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post. Temporary Full-time (1 year).
Duties and Responsibilities
- This is an exciting opportunity for a diversified research experience for a growing social science research professional.
- The successful candidate will be responsible for assisting in carrying out research activities within the Pro-Vice-Chancellor’s Office.
- In particular, the candidate will be responsible for assignments in developing research proposals for consultancy opportunities and for applied academic research in the Pro-Vice-Chancellor’s Office.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Master’s degree in Monitoring and Evaluation, Development Studies, Sociology or another cognate discipline with a merit pass or higher and an undergraduate qualification of a similar nature with at least a 2.1 pass.
- Candidates whose thematic area of expertise cover climate change, gender, disaster risk reduction, sexual rights and reproductive health are preferred.
- Applicants must have proven experience in project proposal writing, preferably in a nongovernmental organization set-up.
- The candidate must demonstrate the ability to deliver results with limited supervision under tight deadlines.
- The suitable candidate should also demonstrate some ability in supervising teams conducting research in the social sciences.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw
The application should consist of the application letter, Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, birth certificate and National Identity Card.
The Application letter should be addressed to:
The Senior Assistant Registrar
Human Resources Section
Lupane State University
P O Box 170
Lupane
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 04 August 2023
