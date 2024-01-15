Process Design Engineer x2 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned positions that have arisen within the company.

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Technical Services Manager.

The Process Design Engineer is responsible for research, development, technology transfer & project evaluation; process & plant designs, equipment selection, erection & commissioning, and offering technological support to process plant operations.

Qualifications and Experience

A BEng Degree in Chemical Engineering or equivalent from a recognized institution is a must with a minimum of 2 years of experience.

The candidate must be registered with a Professional Engineering Board.

He/she must be decisive, creative, highly motivated, flexible, a team player, analytical, and able to work to tight deadlines.

He/she must possess excellent technical skills, strong communication, interpersonal, troubleshooting, and problem-solving skills, and strong project management abilities.

He/she must be able to work in a fast-paced environment while exhibiting safety consciousness and being guided by "the five M’s”.

Other

How to Apply

Applications together with 4 of copies detailed CV marked “Private and Confidential” should be sent to:

The Human Resources Manager