Process Engineer (RAWHOUSE)

Job Description

The Company's priority is to improve the overall business performance in the medium to longer term and its objectives are to operate strategically, sustainably, efficiently and profitably. Going forward the company is focused on leveraging its value chain, and to create a platform for long term growth, while maintaining strong relationships with key stakeholders.

To manage and coordinate the production and dispatch of budgeted quantities of Brown sugar to meet targeted markets.

Reports To: Production Manager.

Location: Triangle

Duties and Responsibilities

Formulates and controls financial and operational budgets for the Rawhouse department.

Investigates routine and non- routine production and operational problems to identify root causes and best course of corrective action.

Recommends changes to process and equipment designs in order to achieve best practice production standards and efficiencies (through put and quality).

Routinely monitors process conditions and adjusts to maintain the set operation efficiencies and minimise process losses.

Ensures the safe and efficient operation and maintenance of process equipment to minimise downtime and improve product quality.

Informs relevant maintenance departments of attention requirement to plant faults and breakdowns.

Monitors and controls stock inventory of chemical inputs and other raw materials of the plants.

Manages labour and ensures discipline and productivity in the workplace.

Trains and develops subordinates to improve on their standards of plant safety operation.

Implements Food Safety, Quality and SHE management systems and does all that is necessary to produce food safe products, eliminate environmental hazards and an injury free workplace.

Qualifications and Experience

A BSc Honours degree in Chemical Engineering.

Sugar Technology qualification will be an added advantage.

5 years work experience in a sugar manufacturing processing or related position.

Mature person with good supervisory and communication skills.

Good knowledge of Occupational Safety and Environmental management.

Excellent leadership and mentoring skills with ability to work under pressure.

Other

How to Apply

In pursuit of affirmative action towards gender-based equal opportunity employment, eligible female applicants are encouraged to apply. Applications with a CV, certified educational certificates, and qualifications should be submitted to Emanuel.Mugadza@tongaat.com

NB: Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted. If you do not hear from us within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Deadline: 08 May 2023