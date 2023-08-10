Procurement Administrator: Offshore and Projects (Chiredzi)

Job Description

The Administrator is responsible for managing Offshore purchasing , Ocean /Air /Road freight tracking and customs clearance of materials and equipment on behalf of the Group’s business Units. May also be tasked with overseeing other aspects of procurement including supplier management, contract management, and vendor performance and expediting of orders

Duties and Responsibilities

Reviewing all Offshore and Projects purchase orders and making sure that they are complete and accurate before approving them.

Making sure that Offshore contracts are issued in accordance with GreenFuel and its other business units terms and conditions in liaison with GreenFuel legal department.

Negotiating prices for goods or services to ensure that they are fair market value.

Coordinating with Offshore vendors to ensure that they deliver on time and meet quality standards.

Coordinating bids from offshore vendors and selecting a winning bidder based on merit.

Managing inventory levels of materials and supplies, ensuring that there is an adequate supply for projects but not too much so as to go unused.

Ensuring that all funds are approved by the Directors before signing contracts/ orders with vendors or paying invoices from contractors/ suppliers

Reviewing bids to determine whether they are reasonable, based on market prices of similar goods or services.

Reviewing Offshore and Projects purchase orders to ensure that they are complete and accurately describe the item being purchased and the price being paid for it.

Qualifications and Experience

A bachelor’s degree in supply chain management, Logistics or related field

Background and qualification in customs clearance is an added advantage.

Must have 3 years of experience in a similar role.

Accredited Professional course in relevant field - added advantage.

Man management skills - a prerequisite.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their application letters clearly labelled position together with detailed CV to both emails: tendai.kapenzi@greenfuel.co.zw and takura.makuyana@greenfuel.co.zw

Deadline: 07 August 2023