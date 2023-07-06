Procurement and Administration Manager (Harare)

Job Description

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) is inviting qualified, honest, self-motivated, and experienced applicants for the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Director General, the incumbent will be responsible for the following among other duties:

Formulate and implement the Procurement and Administration Unit Annual Wok Plan in line with the corporate strategy.

Prepare and manage the Annual Unit budgets and exercise expenditure control and monitoring.

Develop and maintain sound and effective policies and procedures.

Ensure sustainable procurement practices in compliance with relevant statutes e.g., the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets (PPDPA) Act and Regulations.

Compile and submit monthly, quarterly and annual procurement reports, returns and compliance checklists to the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) within stipulated timeframes.

Prepare, review and manage all service contracts including timely annual renewals.

Conduct effective maintenance and safe upkeep of Authority’s properties, infrastructure and all movable assets.

Manage the Authority’s fleet operations, fuel usage and safe custody of the resources.

Lead unit staff performance, training plan and routine assessments and ensure adequate Unit staff levels and resource allocation.

Conduct operational risk assessments and mitigation strategies.

Produce monthly Management reports on all Procurement and Administration operations.

Support the Quality Management System through continuous review of policies and procedures and alignment of Procurement and Administration processes to the standards.

Manage insurance portfolio.

Coordinate project procurement issues with external Funding Partners e.g UNDP.

Manage the inventory systems for General Stores operations.

Manage business relationships and communications with internal and external customers.

Manage the Registry and archive operations including obsolete documents disposals.

Provide advice and guidance to the Procurement Evaluation Committee on procurement deliberations.

Manage implementation of construction projects, coordination and provide sound project management standards.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Science in Procurement and Supply Management or Graduate Professional.

Diploma in Procurement and Supply Management.

A Master’s Degree in Business Administration or in Master’s in Procurement Management, added advantage.

Post Graduate Diploma in Project Management is an added advantage.

At least five (5) years practical working experience in a Public and Developmental Projects Procurement and Business Administration environment of which three (3) years must be at Managerial level.

Must be a member of the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS) or Institute of Project Management Zimbabwe (IPMZ).

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their application letters to the undersigned address: