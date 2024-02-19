Procurement And Logistics Clerk (Harare)
Associated Belts and Bearings
Job Description
An energetic and resourceful person is sought for this role to assist in the Procurement of stocks and projects consumables as well as warehousing and stock distribution.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Consolidation of shop daily stock levels and allocations.
- Preparation of orders from local suppliers.
- Warehousing and stock management.
- Stock distribution.
- Fleet management.
Qualifications and Experience
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Purchasing and Supply Chain.
Other
How to Apply
Send your CVs to: vacancies@abbmotorspares.co.zw
Deadline: 21 February 2024
Retailer of Motor spares especially suspension spares.
