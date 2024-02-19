Pindula|Search Pindula
Procurement And Logistics Clerk (Harare)

Procurement And Logistics Clerk (Harare)

Associated Belts and Bearings
Feb. 21, 2024
Feb. 21, 2024
Job Description

An energetic and resourceful person is sought for this role to assist in the Procurement of stocks and projects consumables as well as warehousing and stock distribution.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Consolidation of shop daily stock levels and allocations.
  • Preparation of orders from local suppliers.
  • Warehousing and stock management.
  • Stock distribution.
  • Fleet management.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Purchasing and Supply Chain.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CVs to: vacancies@abbmotorspares.co.zw

Deadline: 21 February 2024

Associated Belts and Bearings

Retailer of Motor spares especially suspension spares.

