Procurement and Logistics Officer (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide efficient support and ensure success of the overall procurement & logistics activities, while providing efficient utilization of resources.
- Act as focal point for requisitions received for the procurement of goods and logistics services.
- Ensure full compliance and application of standard company procurement rules, procedures and best practices.
- Maintain procurement processes that ensure project’s effective ability to procure and deliver quality goods and services to the requesting offices.
- Ensure timely and quality procurement and logistics services provision according to the project’s duration.
- Oversee, and control shipping and delivery of purchased goods, equipment, and supplies, as well as their customs clearance and insurance (where required).
- Manage all logistical arrangements ensuring proper quality control, specification compliance, monitoring and verification of deliveries, plus timely delivery to the end user.
- Prepare regular reports on the status of the overall procurement process.
- Ensure adherence to operational policies, procedures and standards of conduct.
- Maintain pastel with supplier credit limits and buying terms.
- Ensure to submit invoices received for the goods delivered/delivery notes for filing along with supporting documents.
- Establish proper recording and monthly reporting systems of all procurement activities inclusive of updated inventory.
- Monitor/liaise with technicians on inventory, fuel consumptions as per the standard systems and establishment of a proper recording system for field’s monthly reports.
- Strategically plan and manage logistics, warehouse, transportation and customer services.
- Direct, optimize and coordinate full order cycle.
- Liaise and negotiate with suppliers, and customers.
- Keep track of quality, quantity, stock levels, delivery times, transport costs and efficiency
- Manage and oversee activities of transport fleet under the overall supervision of transport focal point/receptionist.
- Oversee travel, accommodation, flight booking for staff for official business arrangements.
- Guide staff and implement proper filing system for Logistics and Procurement Unit.
- Perform any other task assigned by the supervisor.
Business Management and Support:
- Impart training to staff on procurement and logistic related procedures
- Evaluate primary sales bids against profitability criteria.
- Knows the goals, standards, policies and procedures which may include some familiarity of other departments within the group.
- Provide Advice and guidance to customers
- Coordinate incident management activities
- Manage people, processes and technology that form the contact infrastructure
Strategic Management:
- Participating in strategic planning, and formulating long-term business plans
- Pricing and competitor analysis
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 3 - 5 years experience in a similar role.
- At least 3 - 5 years experience in reconciling high volumes of accounts.
- Computer literacy in Pastel Evolution essential.
- Computer literacy in Microsoft Office (MS Word, MS Excel etc.) at least intermediate level.
- Display a high degree of accuracy and attention to detail.
- Possess excellent numerical and organisation skills.
- Be comfortable working within a team.
- Be able to cope under pressure and ensure deadlines are met.
- Experience of managing relationships at all levels including senior executives
- Ability to contribute effectively when working with senior colleagues, across the breadth of business/strategic issues.
- Excellent interpersonal skills at all levels with a presentable and professional personality.
- Goal orientated, driven and motivated.
- Problem identification, problem solving and decision making skills.
- Thorough understanding of the IT industry.
- Demonstrable management of a rapidly growing business.
Other
How to Apply
Applications must be sent to: Careers.zim@omni4africa.com with a CV and certification , the subject line clearly marked „Application for Procurement & Logistics officer“
Deadline: 29 September 2023
Omni Africa
Omni Africa was formed in 1997 with its head office in South Africa and branches in Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Mozambique. Its credentials are based on its track record of service delivery. We are a leading wholesaler of branded computer hardware, networking equipment and software to business enterprises in the Southern African region, and enjoy the reputation of being a reliable and competitive business partner to businesses in the segments of the market we service.
