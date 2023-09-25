Procurement and Logistics Officer (Harare)

Omni Africa was formed in 1997 with its head office in South Africa and branches in Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Mozambique. Its credentials are based on its track record of service delivery. We are a leading wholesaler of branded computer hardware, networking equipment and software to business enterprises in the Southern African region, and enjoy the reputation of being a reliable and competitive business partner to businesses in the segments of the market we service.

