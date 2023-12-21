Procurement Assistant (Harare)
Job Description
Organic Africa, with its partners B’Ayoba, KaZa, La Rochelle Centre and Stevia Zimbabwe, embodies the future of farming in Africa. Organic Africa is the leading producer of organic and Fair-trade produce in Southern Africa. We are a socially responsible entrepreneurship cultivating high value certified products together with our partner farmers and wild collectors for the global market. We are committed to social, environmental, and economic sustainability.
Purpose:
The role will be responsible for ensuring timely, cost-effective procurement and delivery of goods and services, which are compliant with the company’s procurement policies and guidelines.
Reports to: Chief Accountant.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Establishes and implements, procedures, purchasing policies and best practices.
- Ensure significant cost savings for the organisation using the 80/20 rule.
- Manage procurement plans and timelines to ensure that supplies and services are available when needed for Organic Africa’s activities.
- Work with technical and administrative staff to develop specifications for goods and services, draft solicitations (RFPs and RFQs), identify potential suppliers, gather quotations, coordinate the supplier selection process, and develop and negotiate purchase orders and service agreements.
- Ensure procurement files are maintained in an orderly and up-to-date system, in line with Organic Africa organizational requirements.
- Monitor supplier compliance with contractual agreements and quality standards.
- Support fleet management and travel logistics for the company as needed.
- Complete other duties as necessary and assigned by the Chief Accountant.
Qualifications and Experience
- A minimum qualification of Diploma in Purchasing Supply Management/Fleet Management/CIPS. Degree an added advantage. Or equivalent combination of education and work experience in a relevant competency area, including business administration, procurement management, finance, etc.
- Minimum of two years’ professional experience conducting procurements.
- Ability to define problems, collect data, establish facts and draw valid conclusions.
- Proficient in the use of MS Office skills (MS Word, Excel).
- Proven experience in managing multiple and competing tasks while maintaining quality of deliverables within deadlines.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Demonstrated ability to interact and communicate with wide range of stakeholders both verbally and in writing.
Other
How to Apply
If you meet the minimum requirements and are interested in the position, please send your updated CV to: recruitment@organicafrica.biz and request for an application form. Please include the job title in the subject line of the email submission.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
