Procurement Assistant (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill in positions that have risen within TIMB. Successful candidates will be based at TIMB Head Office in Harare. Reports To: Procurement Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Compiling, recording, issuing and updating tender documents and specifications.

Ensuring that the evaluating committees are properly constituted.

Providing secretarial services to site meetings, tender opening meetings and evaluation committees.

Carrying out vendor appraisals and due diligence on suppliers.

Assisting in preparing evaluation reports for the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe for tenders that require prior reviews.

Preparing weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual reports.

Assisting the Procurement Officer with the Procurement Plan.

Performing any other duty as assigned by the Procurement Officer.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Supply Chain Management or related field.

Holder of a Diploma from the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply (CIPS).

At least 2 years of postgraduate experience in Public Procurement.

Competences:

Communication skills.

Negotiation skills.

Data analysis skills.

Mathematically competent.

Appreciation of Microsoft Office packages.

Other

How to Apply

If interested submit your application letter, certified copies of qualifications and a detailed CV addressed to: hr@timb.co.zw, clearly indicating in block letters the position in the subject line, that is, "PROCUREMENT ASSISTANT".

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Deadline: 26 May 2023