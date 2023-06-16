Procurement Assistant (Harare)

Job Description

Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI) is a not-for-profit human development organisation which is registered as a Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO 17/22). ZHI’s mission is to develop and deliver innovative and sustainable high-impact, integrated health interventions to the communities we serve, while working with and strengthening existing institutions.

The objective of the Accelerated and Comprehensive HIV Care for Epidemic Control in Zimbabwe (ACCE) project is to complement the government of Zimbabwe (GOZ)’s efforts towards epidemic control by targeting testing to efficiently identify PLHIV, ensuring all newly diagnosed PLHIV are immediately linked to treatment, and all PLHIV on treatment have ready access to antiretroviral therapy (ART), are retained on treatment, and remain virally suppressed. The program is being implemented in 9 districts in Midlands (Gweru, Kwekwe, Mberengwa and Gokwe South) and in Manicaland (Makoni, Mutare, Chipinge, Mutasa and Buhera).

Basic Function: Under the direct supervision of the Administrative Officer, the Procurement Assistant will be responsible for the provision of procurement, administrative and logistical services to ACCE project. Reports to supervisor on variances and status on regular basis.

Duties and Responsibilities

Supports the Administrative Officer in implementation of procurement policy and systems for ZHI procurement through processing procurement request forms (PRFs), sending out request for quotations (RFQ), receiving quotations, facilitating bid analysis by the procurement committee, issuing out purchase orders and processing payment.

Assist in reviewing adequacy of specifications and updating procurement and travel trackers daily.

Ensuring that accommodation and conference venues are secured for travelling staff members and beneficiaries.

Supports the Administrative Officer in the maintenance of an efficient record of inventory and safe storage of all office supplies through receiving and issuance of inventory, updating stock records, participating in monthly stock takes and preparation of monthly inventory reports.

Supports the process of ordering and stocking of office supplies such as stationery, drinking water and other utilities to support office operations.

Maintains updated asset register for the office through timely tagging of new assets and participation in asset verification activities.

Facilitates office equipment services and repairs.

Act as custodian of office petty cash, managing petty cash according to ZHI policies and procedures.

Acts as receptionist, answers the office telephone in an appropriate, clear and friendly manner, takes and relays messages or forward calls, greets and direct office visitors.

Distributes mail and manages courier services, both domestic and international.

Records minutes of staff meetings and circulates them.

Performs any other duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

A relevant Degree in Supply Chain Management or a Level 4 CIPS Diploma in Procurement and Supply or its recognized equivalent.

At least 2 years of procurement and administrative support experience.

Proven experience in general administration, procurement, asset management and events coordination.

Must have exceptional organizational, analytical and troubleshooting skills as well as ability to multi-task and prioritize tasks.

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Strong proficiency in MS Excel, PowerPoint and Word.

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Knowledge, Skills And Abilities:

Knowledge of general office practices, procurement, maintenance and administrative procedures; Report to supervisor on variances and status on regular basis; Resourceful in gathering and providing information; Excellent written, oral, interpersonal and organization skills; Ability to work well with others and to develop and maintain compatibility among project staff, subcontractors. and recipients of assistance; Well-developed computer skills, including knowledge of Microsoft products.

Other

How to Apply

click here to complete the job application form then submit your CV and application letter via email to: recruitment@zhi.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.

NB: During the application process, ZHI will not charge any fee nor will it require any payment for an application to be considered. ZHI is an equal opportunity employer and employs personnel without regard to race, ancestry, place of origin, colour, ethnic origin, language, citizenship, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, physical handicap or financial ability.

Deadline: 19 June 2023