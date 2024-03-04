Procurement Assistant (Harare)
Job Description
Background
Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the position of Procurement Assistant. Zim-TTECH is a registered Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO 125/23). Its activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.
Assisting in streamlining the procurement process, reducing costs, nurturing supplier relationships, minimizing risks, and ensuring adherence to legal and ethical standards. The successful candidate shall report to the Procurement Officer.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Helping in upholding the value for money principle by sourcing goods and services in an effective and efficient manner.
- Working with user departments to track purchases throughout the whole cycle.
- Assisting in preparing RFQ, bid analysis, and Purchase Order generation.
- Ensuring that all procurement processes are in line with the Procurement Policy.
- Facilitating timely payment of suppliers by adhering to the agreed payment terms.
- Engaging and following up with suppliers for timely delivery of ordered goods.
- Facilitating clearance in liaison with ZIMRA, Freight and Clearing agency for imports.
- Updating procurement files by establishing proper filing and documentation and by clearly and legibly labelling for easy access and retrieval of documents.
- Ensuring both manual and electronic files are kept in an orderly manner by categorizing documents, labelling folders clearly, and arranging them in a systematic filing system.
- Aiding with the review, validation, and inputting of relevant data to maintain Clearing reports and cost trackers for accurate reflections on status of shipments and associated expenses.
- Assisting in the generation of weekly procurement tracker and sharing it with Procurement Officer for review.
- Performing any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Procurement/ Supply Management/ Purchasing and Supply Chain or Logistics.
- Possession of a professional qualification/ Certification like CIPS is required.
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience in procurement.
- Must have knowledge of shipping & customs clearance, market trends, pricing structures, and criteria for evaluating vendor capabilities to make informed procurement decisions and ensure all applicable import duties and taxes are factored in procurement decisions and processes.
- Strong communication and negotiation skills to effectively liaise with internal stakeholders, suppliers, external partners to secure advantageous terms, pricing, and conditions.
- Time management ability and orientation to detail is important to ensure accuracy in procurement documentation and adherence to established guidelines.
Other
How to Apply
Commitment to Diversity
Zim-TTECH recognizes that disparities in health around the globe stem from inequity. Therefore, the organization encourages and supports the multiple identities of staff including, but not limited to, socio-economic status, age, race, ethnicity, language, nationality, sex, gender identity and expression, culture, spiritual practice, geography, mental and physical disability. Zim-TTECH strives to become a local, national, and international leader in developing and maintaining increased representation and recognition of each of these dimensions of diversity among its staff.
Interested candidates can submit their Application/Cover letter, CV, and certified copies of certificates to the following email address: procurementassistant@zimttech.org
Deadline: 10 March 2024
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
Zim-TTECH is a locally registered health trust established by experienced and passionate public health professionals who have a demonstrated track record in improving clinical services and revitalizing health systems. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases. Zim-TTECH is funded by PEPFAR through the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in Strengthening Epidemiology and Strategic Information in 44 districts in Zimbabwe. Zim-TTECH also implements HIV & TB treatment and care services in support of the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) under the Zim-PAAC consortium (Zimbabwe Partnership to Accelerate AIDS Control). Additionally, the Zim-PAAC DREAMS consortium comprising of three local partners implements DREAMS activities in four districts in Matabeleland North Province (Bubi, Nkayi, Tsholotsho and Lupane). The contract of employment is for five (5) months from May 2023 to the 29th of September 2023.
Address: 10 Natal Road Belgravia, Harare, Zimbabwe
Website: www.imttech.org