Procurement Assistants x6 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post. Reports to: Procurement Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assists respective Procurement Officers.

Assists in the planning of the procurement activities.

Enforces adherence and compliance with the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act requirements.

Advises on the adoption of the appropriate method of procurement.

Reviews requisitions to verify accuracy of specifications, quantities and other procurement terms.

Prepares Requests for Quotations and bidding documents.

Participates in the administration of the bidding process. (Prepares tender adverts; Distributes bidding documents to tenderers/ bidders; participates in site visits and Pre-Bid meetings; participates in the tender opening).

Assists in the preparation of procurement reports.

Expedites outstanding orders to ensure delivery periods are met.

Carries out due diligence on current and prospective suppliers.

Researches new suppliers, markets and products and advises superiors.

Appraises suppliers and evaluating suppliers in accordance with the procurement policy and manual and the set standards.

Responds to customer and suppliers’ inquiries.

Compiles comparative schedules.

Ensures invoices are cleared and sent to Accounts for payment.

Prepares, maintains, and reviews procurement files.

Qualifications and Experience

Higher National Diploma in Procurement and Supply or equivalent from a recognized institution or Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply Advanced Diploma (CIPS, Level 5).

At least one (1) year working experience in Procurement / Supply Chain field.

Skills & Competencies:

Knowledge of Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act [Cap 22:23] is an added advantage.

Clean employment record.

Knowledge of Sage Pastel/ SAP is an added advantage.

Sound knowledge of computers.

Honesty.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should submit their application letters with detailed CVs, and copies of academic and professional certificates to: