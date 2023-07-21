Procurement Assistants x6 (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post. Reports to: Procurement Officer.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assists respective Procurement Officers.
- Assists in the planning of the procurement activities.
- Enforces adherence and compliance with the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act requirements.
- Advises on the adoption of the appropriate method of procurement.
- Reviews requisitions to verify accuracy of specifications, quantities and other procurement terms.
- Prepares Requests for Quotations and bidding documents.
- Participates in the administration of the bidding process. (Prepares tender adverts; Distributes bidding documents to tenderers/ bidders; participates in site visits and Pre-Bid meetings; participates in the tender opening).
- Assists in the preparation of procurement reports.
- Expedites outstanding orders to ensure delivery periods are met.
- Carries out due diligence on current and prospective suppliers.
- Researches new suppliers, markets and products and advises superiors.
- Appraises suppliers and evaluating suppliers in accordance with the procurement policy and manual and the set standards.
- Responds to customer and suppliers’ inquiries.
- Compiles comparative schedules.
- Ensures invoices are cleared and sent to Accounts for payment.
- Prepares, maintains, and reviews procurement files.
Qualifications and Experience
- Higher National Diploma in Procurement and Supply or equivalent from a recognized institution or Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply Advanced Diploma (CIPS, Level 5).
- At least one (1) year working experience in Procurement / Supply Chain field.
Skills & Competencies:
- Knowledge of Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act [Cap 22:23] is an added advantage.
- Clean employment record.
- Knowledge of Sage Pastel/ SAP is an added advantage.
- Sound knowledge of computers.
- Honesty.
Other
How to Apply
Interested qualified candidates should submit their application letters with detailed CVs, and copies of academic and professional certificates to:
The Human Resources and Admin Director
Airports Company of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited
3rd level, International Building
Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport
Harare
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply for all positions.
Deadline: 28 July 2023
Airports Company Of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited
CAAZ manages and develops eight airports in Zimbabwe, offering direct and fast access to the country's tourist resort areas. R G Mugabe International Airport is an international gateway into the capital city of Harare, the hub of commercial activity in the country.