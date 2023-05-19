Procurement attachee (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the above post and will be assisting in procurement of goods and services in compliance with the procurement policy.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist in planning the procurement for the procurement activities.

Assists in the preparation of bidding documents in line with the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act.

Assists in preparing bid notices and short-lists; and in managing bidding processes, including pre-bid meetings, clarifications and the receipt and opening of bids.

Following up with suppliers.

Ensures that all procurements and logistics are in line with the set rules and regulations.

Qualifications and Experience

Studying towards a Bachelors degree in Supply Chain Management or equivalent.

Other

How to Apply

Applications in own hand writing accompanied with two copies of detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of qualifications should be addressed to:

The Human Resources Officer

Silo Food Industries Ltd

14 Wimbledon Crescent Eastlea,

HARARE

OR send an email with the position being applied for clearly stated with the province of choice indicated on the subject matter to: recruitment@sfi.co.zw

Deadline: 24 May 2023