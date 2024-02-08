Procurement Clerk (Contract) x2 (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned positions that have arisen in the organization.
Reporting to: Procurement Officer
The position exists to ensure the effective running of the Procurement Management Unit.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Preparing and issuing competitive bidding tenders, expression of interest, restricted bidding,
- consultancy, non-consultancy and
- works bidding documents to support the procurement activities.
- Receiving and processing authorised purchase requisitions with correct specifications from user departments.
- Drafting templates for Request For Quotations from suppliers and inviting suppliers to respond.
- Scouting the market for new suppliers and performing vendor rating and appraisals.
- Attending Evaluation Committee Meetings as an advisor and making recommendations to user departments.
- Preparing bid evaluation reports, contracts documents, framework agreements and amendments, and
- Generating purchaser orders for goods and services bought from the suppliers following Value For Money audits.
- Coordinating receipts of goods and services and maintaining updates on purchase data.
- Generating reports on purchases, deliveries and outstanding deliveries and payments for record keeping, and Generating purchaser orders for goods and services bought from the suppliers following Value For Money audits.
- Making follow ups on payment of goods and services to ensure that they are delivered timeously.
Qualifications and Experience
- A minimum of 5 0' Level passes including English Language and Mathematics.
- Degree in Supply Chain Management or equivalent.
- Knowledge of Microsoft Dynamics Navision or Dynamics 365.
- At least 2 years relevant experience in Supply Chain Management.
- Good understanding of Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act.
- Computer literacy and good understanding of an ERP system, either Navision or SAP.
Other
How to Apply
Interested qualified candidates should submit their applications with CVs and certified copies of certificates via email to: recruitment@petrotrade.co.zw or hand-deliver the application to:
The Human Resource and Administration Manager,
Petrotrade (Pvt) Ltd,
1st Floor, NOCZIM House,
100 Leopold Takawira Street, Harare.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates shall be communicated to.
Deadline: 09 February 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
PetroTrade
Petrotrade Zimbabwe is a trading company responsible for downstream activities, including selling petroleum products and lubricants through bulk sales and service stations. Our mission is to efficiently supply quality petroleum products through competitive prices and efficiency in a safe, fair and sustainable manner.
Website: https://petrotrade.co.zw/