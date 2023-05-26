Pindula|
Mbire Rural District Council

Procurement Clerk Grade: 6 (Guruve)

Mbire Rural District Council
Jun. 04, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above position. Reporting To: Procurement Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Carrying out all procurement duties as delegated.
  • Source goods and services in line with the Procurement Act.
  • Providing secretarial services in Evaluation meetings.
  • Writing orders for approval.
  • Production of reports Assist in logistics of items procured.

Qualifications and Experience

  • 5 "0" levels including Maths and English Language.
  • A Diploma in Purchasing and Supply or Logistics & Supply Chain Management or Equivalent.
  • Adegree in Purchasing & Supply an added advantage.
  • Computer literate.
  • Relevant experience preferably in a local authority set up.

Other

How to Apply

Applications with HARD copies of detailed Curriculum Vitae, certified copies of academic and professional qualifications should be submitted and reach the undersigned: 

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

MBIRE RURAL DISTRICT COUNCIL

P.0 BOX 539

GURUVE 

NB: Clearly mark the position being applied for on the envelope.  Mbire RDC is an equal employer. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. 

Deadline: 04 June 2023

Mbire district is located in the Zambezi valley approximately 200km north of Harare, Zimbabwe’s capital. Mbire is home to some of the country’s best-kept tourism and heritage secrets. It boasts of vast tracts of land facing the mighty Zambezi river water front at kanyemba. This is also the boarder separating Zimbabwe, Zambia and Mozambique.

Deadline:

