Procurement Clerk Grade: 6 (Guruve)

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above position. Reporting To: Procurement Officer.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Carrying out all procurement duties as delegated.
- Source goods and services in line with the Procurement Act.
- Providing secretarial services in Evaluation meetings.
- Writing orders for approval.
- Production of reports Assist in logistics of items procured.
Qualifications and Experience
- 5 "0" levels including Maths and English Language.
- A Diploma in Purchasing and Supply or Logistics & Supply Chain Management or Equivalent.
- Adegree in Purchasing & Supply an added advantage.
- Computer literate.
- Relevant experience preferably in a local authority set up.
Other
How to Apply
Applications with HARD copies of detailed Curriculum Vitae, certified copies of academic and professional qualifications should be submitted and reach the undersigned:
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MBIRE RURAL DISTRICT COUNCIL
P.0 BOX 539
GURUVE
NB: Clearly mark the position being applied for on the envelope. Mbire RDC is an equal employer. Female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 04 June 2023