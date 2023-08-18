Procurement Clerk (Grade: 8)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Receives, authorised purchase requisitions and lodgings them.

Dispatches approved Request for Quotations (RFQs) to suppliers.

Preparing comparative schedules and evaluation reports for procurement of goods, services and works.

Ensures dispatch of approved Purchase Orders to Vendors.

Conducting bidding processes, including the receipting and opening of bids.

Facilitates tender advertisements.

Sends purchase orders and or supply contracts for authorisation.

Expediting of deliveries.

Compiles procurement reports weekly, monthly and quarterly.

Tracking of vendor payments in liaison with finance department.

Performs any work-related duties as assigned by the Procurement Manager.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Procurement and Supply Chain Management or equivalent.

Minimum of 2 years post qualification experience in similar position.

Working experience with the Local Government procurement environment.

High level of integrity.

Good communication skills.

At least 25 years old and above.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit application letters, accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae, copies of academic and professional qualifications. Applications should clearly indicate the post being applied and should reach the undersigned through email or hand delivering on the following address; Addressed to:

The Board Secretary