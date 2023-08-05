Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Procurement Clerk
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post that has arisen in the University.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Sourcing of quotations from suppliers on the approved suppliers’ list.
- Preparation of comparative schedules and raising purchase orders.
- Sending purchase orders to suppliers and following up on purchases.
- Payments scheduling.
- Facilitation of receipt and verification of goods.
- Maintenance of procurement records.
- Any other duties as may be assigned by the Procurement Officer.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have a Diploma in Purchasing and Supply or Supply Chain Management or equivalent.
- Possession of a Bachelor’s Degree in Purchasing and Supply or Supply Chain Management or equivalent is an added advantage.
- Applicants should have at least one (1) year post qualification experience and be computer literate.
- Knowledge of computer packages such as Pastel, SAGE Evolution or SAP is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit six (6) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification, birth certificate and detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names, addresses and email addresses of three referees. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed to:
The Deputy Registrar, Human Resources
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology
P.O Box 35
MARONDERA
Hand deliver to or send by courier to:
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology CSC Campus, Industrial Sites
15 Longlands Road
MARONDERA
The University does not charge applicants a fee at any stage of the recruitment process and does not have Agents who receive applications on its behalf.
NB: Information on salary and other benefits will be made available to shortlisted candidates. Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology is an equal opportunity Employer. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)
The Act of Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology was promulgated in 2015. The University was declared an independent institution in August 2017 following its incubation by the University of Zimbabwe since 2012.
Web: https://muast.ac.zw/