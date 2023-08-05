Procurement Clerk

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post that has arisen in the University.

Duties and Responsibilities

Sourcing of quotations from suppliers on the approved suppliers’ list.

Preparation of comparative schedules and raising purchase orders.

Sending purchase orders to suppliers and following up on purchases.

Payments scheduling.

Facilitation of receipt and verification of goods.

Maintenance of procurement records.

Any other duties as may be assigned by the Procurement Officer.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have a Diploma in Purchasing and Supply or Supply Chain Management or equivalent.

Possession of a Bachelor’s Degree in Purchasing and Supply or Supply Chain Management or equivalent is an added advantage.

Applicants should have at least one (1) year post qualification experience and be computer literate.

Knowledge of computer packages such as Pastel, SAGE Evolution or SAP is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification, birth certificate and detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names, addresses and email addresses of three referees. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed to:

The Deputy Registrar, Human Resources