Middle Manyame Subcatchment Council

Procurement Clerk

Sep. 08, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Following and enforcing the procurement policies and procedures.
  • Reviewing, comparing, analysing, and approving products and services to be purchased.
  • Maintaining good supplier relations and negotiating contracts.
  • Collection of flow meter readings.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma/Degree in Purchasing and supply chain or similar field preferred
  • Minimum of 2 years of working experience as a procurement clerk or in a similar position
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Office and purchasing software

Other

How to Apply

Applications shall be accompanied by detailed CVs and copies of academic and professional qualifications to: vacancies@middlemanyame.co.zw

Deadline: 08 September 2023

 

Middle Manyame Subcatchment Council

Middle Manyame Sub catchment council is a statutory water management body in Zimbabwe established by an Act of Parliament; Water Act of 1998 (chapter 20:24) 

