Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Following and enforcing the procurement policies and procedures.

Reviewing, comparing, analysing, and approving products and services to be purchased.

Maintaining good supplier relations and negotiating contracts.

Collection of flow meter readings.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma/Degree in Purchasing and supply chain or similar field preferred

Minimum of 2 years of working experience as a procurement clerk or in a similar position

Proficiency in Microsoft Office and purchasing software

Other

How to Apply

Applications shall be accompanied by detailed CVs and copies of academic and professional qualifications to: vacancies@middlemanyame.co.zw

Deadline: 08 September 2023