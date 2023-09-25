Procurement Clerk
Middle Manyame Subcatchment Council
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Following and enforcing the procurement policies and procedures.
- Reviewing, comparing, analysing, and approving products and services to be purchased.
- Maintaining good supplier relations and negotiating contracts.
- Collection of flow meter readings.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma/Degree in Purchasing and supply chain or similar field preferred
- Minimum of 2 years of working experience as a procurement clerk or in a similar position
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office and purchasing software
Other
How to Apply
Applications shall be accompanied by detailed CVs and copies of academic and professional qualifications to: vacancies@middlemanyame.co.zw
Deadline: 08 September 2023
Middle Manyame Sub catchment council is a statutory water management body in Zimbabwe established by an Act of Parliament; Water Act of 1998 (chapter 20:24)
