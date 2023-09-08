Procurement Clerks x2

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above position that has arisen in the Procurement Management Unit at Head Office. The incumbents will report to the Procurement Administrator.

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepares purchase orders and sends copies to suppliers.

Determines if inventory quantities are sufficient for needs, ordering more materials

when necessary.

Responds to customer and supplier inquiries about order status, changes, or cancellations.

Contacts suppliers in order to schedule or expedite deliveries and to resolve shortages, missed or late deliveries, and other problems.

Creates and maintains purchasing files and price lists.

Tracks deliveries and makes sure the company receives exactly what was ordered from suppliers.

Captures orders and keeps records of all orders raised.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Purchasing and Supply Management, Supply Chain Management or any other related field.

Ability to work in a team.

Computer literacy.

Good communication and inter-personal skills.

2 years’ experience in the procurement field.

Clean Class 4 drivers’ license.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:

The Human Resources Manager