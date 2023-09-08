Pindula|Search Pindula
Account

2023 Elections Results Update

Click to see results
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)

Procurement Clerks x2

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Sep. 15, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above position that has arisen in the Procurement Management Unit at Head Office. The incumbents will report to the Procurement Administrator.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Prepares purchase orders and sends copies to suppliers.
  • Determines if inventory quantities are sufficient for needs, ordering more materials
  • when necessary.
  • Responds to customer and supplier inquiries about order status, changes, or cancellations.
  • Contacts suppliers in order to schedule or expedite deliveries and to resolve shortages, missed or late deliveries, and other problems.
  • Creates and maintains purchasing files and price lists.
  • Tracks deliveries and makes sure the company receives exactly what was ordered from suppliers.
  • Captures orders and keeps records of all orders raised.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Purchasing and Supply Management, Supply Chain Management or any other related field.
  • Ability to work in a team.
  • Computer literacy.
  • Good communication and inter-personal skills.
  • 2 years’ experience in the procurement field.
  • Clean Class 4 drivers’ license.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:

The Human Resources Manager

Parks and Wildlife Management Authority

P.O Box CY 140

Causeway

Harare

Email: recruitment@zimparks.org.zw or hand deliver to the Registry Office.

Deadline: 15 September 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority is an agency of the Zimbabwe government managing national parks. ZimParks conserves Zimbabwe's wildlife heritage through effective, efficient and sustainable utilization of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations and stakeholders. Conservation involves ecological research and monitoring with respect to the various wildlife species in the country.

Phone: +263 (242) 707625/ 8, +263 8677707627

Website: https://www.zimparks.org.zw/

Email: info@zimparks.org.zw

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Middle Manyame Subcatchment Council
Middle Manyame Subcatchment Council

Procurement Clerk

Deadline:
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings

Stock Controller (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback