Procurement Clerks x2
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above position that has arisen in the Procurement Management Unit at Head Office. The incumbents will report to the Procurement Administrator.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Prepares purchase orders and sends copies to suppliers.
- Determines if inventory quantities are sufficient for needs, ordering more materials
- when necessary.
- Responds to customer and supplier inquiries about order status, changes, or cancellations.
- Contacts suppliers in order to schedule or expedite deliveries and to resolve shortages, missed or late deliveries, and other problems.
- Creates and maintains purchasing files and price lists.
- Tracks deliveries and makes sure the company receives exactly what was ordered from suppliers.
- Captures orders and keeps records of all orders raised.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Purchasing and Supply Management, Supply Chain Management or any other related field.
- Ability to work in a team.
- Computer literacy.
- Good communication and inter-personal skills.
- 2 years’ experience in the procurement field.
- Clean Class 4 drivers’ license.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:
The Human Resources Manager
Parks and Wildlife Management Authority
P.O Box CY 140
Causeway
Harare
Email: recruitment@zimparks.org.zw or hand deliver to the Registry Office.
Deadline: 15 September 2023
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority is an agency of the Zimbabwe government managing national parks. ZimParks conserves Zimbabwe's wildlife heritage through effective, efficient and sustainable utilization of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations and stakeholders. Conservation involves ecological research and monitoring with respect to the various wildlife species in the country.
Phone: +263 (242) 707625/ 8, +263 8677707627
Website: https://www.zimparks.org.zw/
Email: info@zimparks.org.zw