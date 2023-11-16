Procurement Graduate Trainee (Harare)

Job Description

We are seeking a motivated and dynamic individual to join our team as a Procurement Graduate Trainee. As a Procurement Graduate Trainee, you will have the opportunity to gain valuable experience and develop your skills within our fast-paced and innovative procurement department. You will work closely with our experienced procurement team to support the sourcing, purchasing, and supply chain activities that contribute to the success of our business.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist in the identification and evaluation of suppliers.

Support in negotiating contracts and terms with suppliers.

Coordinate the procurement process, including order placement and delivery tracking.

Analyze market trends and pricing to make informed procurement decisions.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure timely and cost-effective procurement solutions.

Develop and maintain strong relationships with suppliers to ensure quality and reliability.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in business, supply chain management, or related field.

Strong analytical and critical thinking skills.

Excellent communication and negotiation abilities.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office and other procurement software.

Ability to work independently and in a team environment.

A strong passion for procurement and supply chain management This is a fantastic opportunity to kick-start your career in procurement within a reputable and growing company. If you are eager to learn, motivated to succeed, and ready to take on new challenges, we want to hear from you.

Other

How to Apply

To apply, please send your CV in pdf format and a cover letter to: info@nashfurnitures.co.zw

NB: Nash Furnishers is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes applications from all qualified individuals. We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only those selected for interviews will be contacted.