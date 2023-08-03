Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Procurement Graduate Trainee (Harare)
Nash Paints
Job Description
Nash Paints Inc is looking for a Graduate Trainee to Join their Procurement Department
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensure continuous supply of required goods and communicate any supply problems which may pose a risk or impact on business operations.
- Receiving of purchase requisitions, preparing and processing of purchase orders in line with final negotiations with selected suppliers and in line with organisational targets and requirements.
- Research and evaluate areas of opportunity and reduce costs where possible.
- Advise on ideas and strategies to improve operational efficiency, add value ,aid business performance and work towards a strategy of continuous improvement.
- Negotiate contracts, improved prices and terms of business with suppliers and review opportunities. to make business savings utilising negotiation and procurement best practise tools and methods.
- Liaise with freight forwarders and or customs clearing agents on clearing of shipments.
- Liaise with transport department on collection of orders.
- Liaise with accounts department on supplier payments.
- Filing of documents, bill of entries , requisitions, orders etc.
- Ensure a safe and clean working environment.
- Responsible for procurement risk management in line with organisational and departmental goals.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's/ Diploma degree in Supply Chain/ Procurement.
- One year of buying/ procurement experience.
- Knowledge of purchasing practices and procedures.
- Knowledge of materials, products, and the commodity market in area of specialization.
- Skill in preparing and analysing complex technical specifications and bids.
- Skill in both verbal and written communication.
- Skill in establishing and maintaining effective working relationships.
Other
How to Apply
If interested please send your CV and application on: recruitment@nashpaints.co.zw
Deadline: 05 August 2023
Nash Paints
Nash Paints is a paint company in Zimbabwe with interests in Southern Africa. As of 2017 the company had 20 branches throughout Zimbabwe with a plant that manufactures 50,000 litres of paint a day. Tinashe Mutarisi is the founder of the company.
