Nash Paints

Procurement Graduate Trainee (Harare)

Nash Paints
Aug. 05, 2023
Job Description

Nash Paints Inc is looking for a Graduate Trainee to Join their Procurement Department

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Ensure continuous supply of required goods and communicate any supply problems which may pose a risk or impact on business operations.
  • Receiving of purchase requisitions, preparing and processing of purchase orders in line with final negotiations with selected suppliers and in line with organisational targets and requirements.
  • Research and evaluate areas of opportunity and reduce costs where possible.
  • Advise on ideas and strategies to improve operational efficiency, add value ,aid business performance and work towards a strategy of continuous improvement.
  • Negotiate contracts, improved prices and terms of business with suppliers and review opportunities. to make business savings utilising negotiation and procurement best practise tools and methods.
  • Liaise with freight forwarders and or customs clearing agents on clearing of shipments.
  • Liaise with transport department on collection of orders.
  • Liaise with accounts department on supplier payments.
  • Filing of documents, bill of entries , requisitions, orders etc.
  • Ensure a safe and clean working environment.
  • Responsible for procurement risk management in line with organisational and departmental goals.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor's/ Diploma degree in Supply Chain/ Procurement.
  • One year of buying/ procurement experience.
  • Knowledge of purchasing practices and procedures.
  • Knowledge of materials, products, and the commodity market in area of specialization.
  • Skill in preparing and analysing complex technical specifications and bids.
  • Skill in both verbal and written communication.
  • Skill in establishing and maintaining effective working relationships.

Other

How to Apply

If interested please send your CV and application on: recruitment@nashpaints.co.zw

Deadline: 05 August 2023

Nash Paints

Nash Paints is a paint company in Zimbabwe with interests in Southern Africa. As of 2017 the company had 20 branches throughout Zimbabwe with a plant that manufactures 50,000 litres of paint a day. Tinashe Mutarisi is the founder of the company.

