Procurement Graduate Trainee (Harare)

Job Description

Nash Paints Inc is looking for a Graduate Trainee to Join their Procurement Department

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure continuous supply of required goods and communicate any supply problems which may pose a risk or impact on business operations.

Receiving of purchase requisitions, preparing and processing of purchase orders in line with final negotiations with selected suppliers and in line with organisational targets and requirements.

Research and evaluate areas of opportunity and reduce costs where possible.

Advise on ideas and strategies to improve operational efficiency, add value ,aid business performance and work towards a strategy of continuous improvement.

Negotiate contracts, improved prices and terms of business with suppliers and review opportunities. to make business savings utilising negotiation and procurement best practise tools and methods.

Liaise with freight forwarders and or customs clearing agents on clearing of shipments.

Liaise with transport department on collection of orders.

Liaise with accounts department on supplier payments.

Filing of documents, bill of entries , requisitions, orders etc.

Ensure a safe and clean working environment.

Responsible for procurement risk management in line with organisational and departmental goals.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's/ Diploma degree in Supply Chain/ Procurement.

One year of buying/ procurement experience.

Knowledge of purchasing practices and procedures.

Knowledge of materials, products, and the commodity market in area of specialization.

Skill in preparing and analysing complex technical specifications and bids.

Skill in both verbal and written communication.

Skill in establishing and maintaining effective working relationships.

Other

How to Apply

If interested please send your CV and application on: recruitment@nashpaints.co.zw

Deadline: 05 August 2023