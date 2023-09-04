Pindula|Search Pindula
Procurement Graduate Trainee (Hwange)

Sep. 06, 2023
Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen for a young, ambitious, and highly motivated graduate to enrol in the Procurement Graduate Trainee Program. The successful candidate will undergo a robust 24-month graduate learnership program. An invitation is hereby extended to applications from recent graduates who possess relevant qualifications and qualities as outlined below.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To undergo a 2 year intensive training.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least a 2.1 Degree in Supply Chain Management or related field from a recognised University.
  • Must be 25 years and below.
  • Computer literacy in MS Office.
  • A team player with good interpersonal skills.
  • Clean class 4 driver’s licence added advantage.
  • You must possess excellent analytical, organizational, and communication skills.
  • Results driven and highly adaptable.
  • Able to demonstrate strong passion and enthusiasm for excellence, innovation, critical thinking, commercial orientation, and problem-solving.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should apply to:

Human Resources Operations and Administration Officer

Turbo Mining

Western Coal Area

Hwange

Or email: recruitment@turbomining.co.zw (Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line)

Please enclose detailed CV and certified copies of relevant documents.

NB: Only Shortlisted Candidates Will Be Invited.

Deadline: 06 September 2023

