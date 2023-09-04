Procurement Graduate Trainee (Hwange)
Job Description
An exciting opportunity has arisen for a young, ambitious, and highly motivated graduate to enrol in the Procurement Graduate Trainee Program. The successful candidate will undergo a robust 24-month graduate learnership program. An invitation is hereby extended to applications from recent graduates who possess relevant qualifications and qualities as outlined below.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To undergo a 2 year intensive training.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a 2.1 Degree in Supply Chain Management or related field from a recognised University.
- Must be 25 years and below.
- Computer literacy in MS Office.
- A team player with good interpersonal skills.
- Clean class 4 driver’s licence added advantage.
- You must possess excellent analytical, organizational, and communication skills.
- Results driven and highly adaptable.
- Able to demonstrate strong passion and enthusiasm for excellence, innovation, critical thinking, commercial orientation, and problem-solving.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and suitably qualified candidates should apply to:
Human Resources Operations and Administration Officer
Turbo Mining
Western Coal Area
Hwange
Or email: recruitment@turbomining.co.zw (Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line)
Please enclose detailed CV and certified copies of relevant documents.
NB: Only Shortlisted Candidates Will Be Invited.
Deadline: 06 September 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Turbo mining (Pvt) Ltd
.