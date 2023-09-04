Procurement Graduate Trainee (Hwange)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen for a young, ambitious, and highly motivated graduate to enrol in the Procurement Graduate Trainee Program. The successful candidate will undergo a robust 24-month graduate learnership program. An invitation is hereby extended to applications from recent graduates who possess relevant qualifications and qualities as outlined below.

Duties and Responsibilities

To undergo a 2 year intensive training.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a 2.1 Degree in Supply Chain Management or related field from a recognised University.

Must be 25 years and below.

Computer literacy in MS Office.

A team player with good interpersonal skills.

Clean class 4 driver’s licence added advantage.

You must possess excellent analytical, organizational, and communication skills.

Results driven and highly adaptable.

Able to demonstrate strong passion and enthusiasm for excellence, innovation, critical thinking, commercial orientation, and problem-solving.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should apply to:

Human Resources Operations and Administration Officer