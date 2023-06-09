Procurement Intern (Bulawayo)

Job Description
Under the general supervision of the Procurement Administration and Contracts Officer, the Procurement Intern will be responsible for supporting procurement processes of the organisation.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assist in maintaining and updating Supplier list register documentation manually and on soft copy.
- Maintains stock of stationery, office supplies and consumables for the photocopier, and printers and prepare monthly electronic consumption reports and manual requests from staff.
- Assist with preparation of payment vouchers.
- Assist in the daily updating of the procurement tracker in liaison with the Procurement assistant.
- Maintain an electronic record of every completed procurement to ensure that procurement processes and service agreements are accurately documented.
- Assist Coordinate logistics for members of staff and visitors who will be travelling on official trips.
- Sending out monthly reminders to suppliers on monthly payable contacts and ensuring such payments are paid by the 2nd of each month.
- Assist in the request for formal quotations which are done only via email coping in the procurement committee.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Purchasing and Supply or any procurement-related field; Entry Level.
- Good communication and interpersonal skills.
- A self-starter able to work with little supervision.
- Excellent computer skills.
- Proficiency in English and Shona a must, Ndebele an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
If interested please submit a cover letter, CV, and three references (including name, organization, phone number, and email address) to: info@bantwana.org
NB: BZ is an equal opportunity employer. Due to the anticipated high volume of applications, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted BZ has a zero-tolerance policy on child abuse, sexual exploitation and abuse, sexual harassment and any form of discrimination based on gender, race, ethnicity, age and any other such distinguishing characteristics.
Deadline: 15 June 2023