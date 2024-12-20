Procurement Manager: D5 (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above post, which has arisen within the Authority. The post is based at Corporate Center reporting to the Director General.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Leading the Procurement Management Unit of the Authority.
- Developing and implementing strategic procurement plans.
- Ensuring efficient and effective acquisition of goods, services and works for the Authority.
- Ensuring that tender administration and evaluation processes are done in accordance with the
- Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act [Chapter 22:23]. Managing stakeholders throughout the whole supply chain.
- Ensuring compliance with Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe reporting on a monthly basis.
- Compiling the Authority’s Annual Procurement Plan.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Bachelor’s Degree in Procurement and Supply Chain Management or related qualification.
- Relevant Masters’ degree, MBA or equivalent.
- Full Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply (CIPS) qualification.
- A minimum of five (5) years’ work experience of which 2 years should be at a Senior Level in Procurement and Supply Chain Management.
- Strong analytical and problem solving skills.
- Excellent communication and negotiation skills.
- Knowledge of procurement regulations and laws.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:
The Human Resources Manager
Parks and Wildlife Management Authority
P.O Box CY 140
Causeway
Harare
Or email to: recruitment@zimparks.org.zw or hand deliver to Head Office's Registry Section on or before the 20th December 2024.
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority is an agency of the Zimbabwe government managing national parks. ZimParks conserves Zimbabwe's wildlife heritage through effective, efficient and sustainable utilization of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations and stakeholders. Conservation involves ecological research and monitoring with respect to the various wildlife species in the country.
Phone: +263 (242) 707625/ 8, +263 8677707627
Website: https://www.zimparks.org.zw/
Email: info@zimparks.org.zw