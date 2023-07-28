Procurement Manager: Goods & Services

Job Description

Applications are invited from qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned position, which have arisen within the People’s Own Savings Bank.

Reporting to the Procurement Executive, the incumbent will be responsible for the procurement and management of goods and services in compliance with Public Procurement & Disposal of Public Assets (PPDPA) Act (22:23) and approved policies.

Duties and Responsibilities

Plans procurement activities to ensure efficient and effective sourcing of goods and services.

Conducts supply market survey to assess general supply conditions and pricing.

Prepares bidding documents in compliance with provisions of the PPDPA Act.

Conducts meetings with prospective bidders to guide them on the requirements.

Manages bidding procedures such as pre-bid meetings, receipts and opening of tender bids.

Participates in bid evaluation and post-qualification negotiations.

Manages the day-to-day operations of the procurement function.

Monitors procurement actions in relation to the budget.

Performs quality control checks on goods and services to ensure compliance and conformance.

Manages procurement risks and takes necessary action.

Supervises, trains, and develops subordinates to achieve optimum functional performance.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Supply Chain Management or equivalent.

Professional membership of procurement or supply chain management institute e.g CIPS.

Must have 5 years’ experience with a minimum of 3 years in public sector procurement at managerial level.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should email their applications, CVs, and proof of qualifications to: recruitment@posb.co.zw