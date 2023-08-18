Procurement Manager (Grade: 13)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Leading the Council Procurement Management Unit (PMU).

Developing the Councils Procurement Management (PMU).

Developing the Council’s Procurement Plans and reports.

Ensure Councils compliance with Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Asset Act (Chapter 22;23) as required as guided by the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe.

Managing the bidding Process and the evaluation of bids.

Providing leadership in post qualification negotiations for the council potential suppliers and managing procurement contracts.

Preparing procurement report as required in accordance with the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Asset Act (Chapter 22;23), and as may be directed by the Accounting Officer.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree from a recognised University in Supply Chain Management.

A minimum of 4 years experience in Local Government Procurement.

A Masters Degree in a relevant field is an added advantage.

At least 30 years old and above.

Evidence of no criminal record.

A clean record of service within the Local Government Fraternity.

Clean Class 4 Drivers Licence.

In depth knowledge of public procurement and Disposal of Public Asset act.

High level of integrity and transparency.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit application letters, accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae, copies of academic and professional qualifications. Applications should clearly indicate the post being applied and should reach the undersigned through email or hand delivering on the following address; Addressed to:

The Board Secretary