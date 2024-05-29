Procurement Manager (Grade 9) – Fixed Term Contract (Bulawayo)

Job Description

The Procurement Manager is responsible for planning, advising on, and ensuring adherence to procurement procedures and regulations. They prepare bidding documents, procurement plans, and returns, and ensure that goods and services are delivered on time. They provide technical procurement guidance, lead the Procurement Management Unit, work closely with departments on supply chain activities, and procure Council goods through the PMU. The Procurement Manager advises the Accounting Officer on all procurement matters, coordinates disposal of obsolete assets, and ensures delivery of procured goods and services.

Duties and Responsibilities

Planning all procurement activities for the Council.

Advising on adoption of the appropriate procurement methods by the organisation.

Ensuring that procurement procedures and regulations are adhered to at all times.

Preparation of bidding documents for Council in accordance with the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act (Chapter 22:23).

Preparation of procurement plans and returns.

Ensuring that goods and services are delivered on time.

Provide technical procurement guidance to line managers.

Provide leadership to the Procurement Management Unit (PMU).

To work closely with all departments in their supply chain activities.

Procures Council goods through PMU.

Advise the Accounting Officer on all procurement matters.

Coordinate disposal of obsolete assets.

Ensures delivery of all procured goods and services.

Qualifications and Experience

Higher National Diploma/Degree in Purchasing and Supply or equivalent.

At least 2 years relevant experience.

Strong knowledge of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act (Chapter 22:23) and other procurement regulations in Zimbabwe.

Strong communication and negotiation skills.

A clean record of service within the Local Government fraternity desirable.

Computer literacy is a must.

Other

How to Apply

Applications in applicant’s own handwriting clearly marked “Procurement Officer” supported by certified copies of academic, professional and detailed C.Vs should be submitted to the undersigned on or before the 5th of June 2024 or alternatively through the post. Please note that candidates who have already applied for this position in response to our previous advertisement need not submit another application, as their candidacy will be considered based on their initial submission.

The Chief Executive Officer