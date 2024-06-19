Pindula|Search Pindula
Procurement Manager ( Harare)

Associated Belts and Bearings
Jul. 05, 2024
Job Description

An energetic and meticulous candidate is sought to join the Procurement department. He/ She will be responsible for the purchasing and supply chain operations.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Developing and implementing procurement strategies to ensure timely and cost-effective acquisition of stocks.
  • Negotiating contracts with suppliers to obtain the best possible pricing, terms, and delivery schedules.
  • Managing inventory levels and optimizing the distribution to branches achieving efficiency.
  • Collaborating with cross-functional teams to identify procurement needs and requirements.
  • Monitoring market trends and supplier performance to identify opportunities for improvement.
  • Overseeing a team of procurement staff and providing guidance/mentorship.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor's degree in Supply Chain Management, Logistics, Business, or a related field.
  • Minimum 5 years of experience in a procurement or supply chain management role, FMCG environment is an added advantage.
  • Demonstrated expertise in sourcing, contract negotiation, inventory management, and supply chain optimization.
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to make data-driven decisions
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to work effectively with internal and external stakeholders.
  • Proficient in the use of data analysis tools.
  • Knowledge of industry regulations, standards, and best practices.

Other

How to Apply

Send an updated CV to: vacancies@abbmotorspares.co.zw

Associated Belts and Bearings

Retailer of Motor spares especially suspension spares.

