Procurement Manager ( Harare)

Job Description

An energetic and meticulous candidate is sought to join the Procurement department. He/ She will be responsible for the purchasing and supply chain operations.

Duties and Responsibilities

Developing and implementing procurement strategies to ensure timely and cost-effective acquisition of stocks.

Negotiating contracts with suppliers to obtain the best possible pricing, terms, and delivery schedules.

Managing inventory levels and optimizing the distribution to branches achieving efficiency.

Collaborating with cross-functional teams to identify procurement needs and requirements.

Monitoring market trends and supplier performance to identify opportunities for improvement.

Overseeing a team of procurement staff and providing guidance/mentorship.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's degree in Supply Chain Management, Logistics, Business, or a related field.

Minimum 5 years of experience in a procurement or supply chain management role, FMCG environment is an added advantage.

Demonstrated expertise in sourcing, contract negotiation, inventory management, and supply chain optimization.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to make data-driven decisions

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to work effectively with internal and external stakeholders.

Proficient in the use of data analysis tools.

Knowledge of industry regulations, standards, and best practices.

Other

How to Apply

Send an updated CV to: vacancies@abbmotorspares.co.zw