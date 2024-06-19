Procurement Manager ( Harare)
Associated Belts and Bearings
Job Description
An energetic and meticulous candidate is sought to join the Procurement department. He/ She will be responsible for the purchasing and supply chain operations.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Developing and implementing procurement strategies to ensure timely and cost-effective acquisition of stocks.
- Negotiating contracts with suppliers to obtain the best possible pricing, terms, and delivery schedules.
- Managing inventory levels and optimizing the distribution to branches achieving efficiency.
- Collaborating with cross-functional teams to identify procurement needs and requirements.
- Monitoring market trends and supplier performance to identify opportunities for improvement.
- Overseeing a team of procurement staff and providing guidance/mentorship.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's degree in Supply Chain Management, Logistics, Business, or a related field.
- Minimum 5 years of experience in a procurement or supply chain management role, FMCG environment is an added advantage.
- Demonstrated expertise in sourcing, contract negotiation, inventory management, and supply chain optimization.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to make data-driven decisions
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to work effectively with internal and external stakeholders.
- Proficient in the use of data analysis tools.
- Knowledge of industry regulations, standards, and best practices.
Other
How to Apply
Send an updated CV to: vacancies@abbmotorspares.co.zw
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Associated Belts and Bearings
Browse Jobs
Retailer of Motor spares especially suspension spares.