Procurement Manager

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

This is a senior position which exists to facilitate transparent, competitive, and expeditious acquisition'of goods and services in a manner compliant to legislation yet promoting the attainment of organisational goals.

Duties and Responsibilities

Plans the procurement activities of Powertel and prepares the annual Company-wide Procurement Plan.

Develops and Implements procurement policy and procedures for the organisation.

Monitors and evaluates the effectiveness of the organisation's procurement procedures and recommends alignment to best practice where possible.

• Ensures that Procurement systems are efficient, effective and transparent.

• Trains and advises internal stakeholders on procurement procedures.

Supervises the procuring entity's evaluation committees.

Prepares contract documents and amendments.

Liaises with the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe on the Company's procurement matters.

Chairs the tender adjudication committee which evaluates all tenders.

• Participates in formulation, implementation and evaluation of corporate strategy.

Contributes to the budget formulation process.

Aligns the business strategy to the procurement strategy.

• Ensures timely procurement of all strategic materials.

Applies innovative supply chain solutions.

Manages employee performance, employee discipline and staff development in the Procurement section.

Any other duties as assigned by the Managing Director.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Purchasing and Supply/Supply Chain Management/Business Studies /Economics or equivalent.

A relevant post graduate degree such as an MBA/MBL or equivalent.

Membership of a recognised professional institution.

8 years relevant experience, 6 years of which should be at a senior level.

Thorough knowledge of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act and Regulations.

Results Oriented.

Ability to maintain confidentiality.

Good communication skills Integrity .

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send clearly labelled applications indicating the position applied for. All applications must Include certified copies of academic and professional certificates accompanied by a detailed curriculum vitae to be submitted not later than the , addressed to:

The Managing Director

Powertel Communications (Pvt) Limited

16 Birmingham Road

Southerton

RO Box 7600

HARARE

OR Email: procurementvacancy@powertel.cozw

NB: It is not company policy for any prospective job applicants to pay the organization or any of its employees any fee towards the recruitment process.

Deadline: 28 April 2023