Procurement Officer ( Bulawayo)

Job Description

Applications are invited from highly motivated, innovative personnel to fill the above stated post that has arisen at Westgate Industrial Training College.

Duties and Responsibilities

Procure goods and ensuring adherence and compliance with Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act (PPDPA) [Chapter 22:23] and the General Regulations (S.I 5 of 2018) and its Amendments.

Prepares the Annual Procurement and Individual Plan in accordance with PPDPA Act [Chapter 22:23].

Prepares Procurement Returns for submission to PRAZ and other internal reports as assigned

Prepares bidding documents in compliance with the Provision of the PPDPA Act [Chapter 22:23]

Manages the bidding process.

Manages the evaluation of bids in line with the stipulated evaluation criteria.

Preparation of monthly, quarterly and yearly Procurement Reports in line with PRAZ and other internal guidelines.

Qualifications and Experience

A Higher National Diploma in Purchasing and Supply Management.

A degree in Purchasing and Supply Chain management will be an added advantage.

At least two (2) years relevant working experience.

Other

How to Apply

Applications from self-motivated and committed individuals which should include a cover letter in which a declaration should be made whether the applicant owns a private company or holds shares, detailed CV with traceable references, certified copies of national registration documents, academic and professional certificates should be submitted to:

The Principal