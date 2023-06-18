Job Description

An exciting opportunity for a PROCUREMENT OFFICER has risen up within our Procurement department. Experienced and qualified candidates are encouraged to apply. The candidate shall be expected to procure goods and services for the bank in line with the regulatory requirements of the bank and PRAZ as guided by PPDPA.

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepares procurement plans and budgets once a year as per strategic plan.

Preparation of Tender documents, quotations and contracts according to PRAZ, RBZ and other legal requirements.

Procurement and identification of supply sources of goods and services according to Bank's SOPS and relevant regulations.

Checks purchase requisitions specifications daily.

Provides and advice to management and procurement committee in compliance with the Procurement Act and Regulations.

Prepares Procurement Regulatory authority monthly statutory returns.

Prepares and issues informal tenders, formal tenders requests for quotations to support the procurement activities

Any other duties within the scope of the job.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Purchasing & Logistics/ Procurement.

Three (3) years relevant working experience in a PUBLIC ENTITY under PMU.

Thorough knowledge and application of Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act and PECGA 10:31.

Candidate must be able to start immediately.

Other

How to Apply

All applications addressed to: hr@empowerbank.co.zw, clearly stating PROCUREMENT OFFICER on subject line.

NB: Copies of academic and professional qualifications must accompany all applications.

