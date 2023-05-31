Procurement Officer (Harare)

Job Description
We are seeking a driven and detail-oriented Part -Time Procurement officer to be responsible for selecting and purchasing quality products for our organisation.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Research, select and purchase quality products and materials.
- Build relationships with suppliers and negotiate with them for the best pricing.
- Process requisitions and update management on status of orders.
- Update inventory and ensure that stock levels are kept at appropriate levels.
- Arrange transport of goods and track orders to ensure timely delivery.
- Analyze market trends and apply this knowledge to make insightful buying decisions.
- Assess quality of stock received and escalate any discrepancies to suppliers and management
- Develop a Risk Register that is specific to the procurement of goods and services.
- Develop guidelines for the assessment of performance of suppliers and service providers
- Assist in the organization’s preparations for audits on procurement related matters.
- Maintain procurement documents and files.
- Submit requests for authorized work to finance for processing.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Purchasing and Supply or equivalent
- Relevant experience preferred.
- Excellent computer skills.
- 2+ years of experience as a procurement officer or in a similar position.
- Strong communication and negotiation skills.
- Good analytical and strategic thinking skills.
- Attention to detail.
Other
How to Apply
Submit your application letter, certified copies of qualifications and a detailed CV addressed to: vacancies@ahpcz.co.zw, clearly indicating in block letters the position in the subject line, that is, "PROCUREMENT OFFICER".
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 01 June 2023