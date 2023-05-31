Procurement Officer (Harare)

Job Description

We are seeking a driven and detail-oriented Part -Time Procurement officer to be responsible for selecting and purchasing quality products for our organisation.

Duties and Responsibilities

Research, select and purchase quality products and materials.

Build relationships with suppliers and negotiate with them for the best pricing.

Process requisitions and update management on status of orders.

Update inventory and ensure that stock levels are kept at appropriate levels.

Arrange transport of goods and track orders to ensure timely delivery.

Analyze market trends and apply this knowledge to make insightful buying decisions.

Assess quality of stock received and escalate any discrepancies to suppliers and management

Develop a Risk Register that is specific to the procurement of goods and services.

Develop guidelines for the assessment of performance of suppliers and service providers

Assist in the organization’s preparations for audits on procurement related matters.

Maintain procurement documents and files.

Submit requests for authorized work to finance for processing.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Purchasing and Supply or equivalent

Relevant experience preferred.

Excellent computer skills.

2+ years of experience as a procurement officer or in a similar position.

Strong communication and negotiation skills.

Good analytical and strategic thinking skills.

Attention to detail.

Other

How to Apply

Submit your application letter, certified copies of qualifications and a detailed CV addressed to: vacancies@ahpcz.co.zw, clearly indicating in block letters the position in the subject line, that is, "PROCUREMENT OFFICER".

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 01 June 2023